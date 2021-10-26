Santa Fe DA Says Criminal Charges Could Be Filed in Film-Set Death

Criminal charges could be brought in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of ''Rust'' last week, according to the Santa Fe district attorney.

Santa Fe DA Mary Carmack-Altwies told The New York Times on Tuesday that investigators ''haven't ruled out anything'' regarding what led to Hutchins' shooting, and that ''everything at this point, including criminal charges, is on the table.''

Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting, where, according to a search warrant affidavit from the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, assistant director David Halls handed actor Alec Baldwin a gun for a scene, thinking it was safe to handle and not loaded. Baldwin then fired the gun during the scene, hitting Hutchins and Souza.

According to People.com, Carmack-Altwies told the Times that detectives found a lot of ammunition on the movie set, and that the weapon was a ''legit gun,'' despite being described as a ''prop gun.''

People.com added that authorities will attempt to figure out what happened, using witness statements, forensic evidence and ballistics to do so. They will then decide if charges are warranted once that process is complete, which Carmack-Altwies said could take weeks or months.