Baldwin, 'Rust' Producers Seek Dismissal of Script Supervisor's Lawsuit

Actor Alec Baldwin and producers of the film "Rust" are asking a California judge to dismiss a lawsuit the film's script supervisor filed against them for the fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson, Deadline reported.

After Baldwin shot Hutchinson, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed a lawsuit against the actor and the film's producers in November.

"Nothing about Plaintiff's allegations suggest that any of Defendants, including Mr. Baldwin, intended the Prop Gun to be loaded with live ammunition," the defendants expressed in their motion to dismiss. "Moreover, nothing about Plaintiff's allegations suggests any of the Defendants knew the Prop Gun contained live ammunition."

Attorneys Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, who represent Baldwin and the film's producers, have requested a hearing with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker to dismiss Mitchell's case next month.

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, who is at the center of a Santa Fe Sheriff's Office inquiry, have said the gun used on the set may have been tampered with. They assert that the film set also had other safety and labor concerns.



