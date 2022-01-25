×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alec baldwin | rust | film | lawsuit

Baldwin, 'Rust' Producers Seek Dismissal of Script Supervisor's Lawsuit

a sign that says rust hangs on a sign post
Alec Baldwin speaks at the RFK Ripple of Hope Gala on Dec. 9, 2021, in New York. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 25 January 2022 07:19 PM

Actor Alec Baldwin and producers of the film "Rust" are asking a California judge to dismiss a lawsuit the film's script supervisor filed against them for the fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson, Deadline reported. 

After Baldwin shot Hutchinson, script supervisor Mamie Mitchell filed a lawsuit against the  actor and the film's producers in November. 

"Nothing about Plaintiff's allegations suggest that any of Defendants, including Mr. Baldwin, intended the Prop Gun to be loaded with live ammunition," the defendants expressed in their motion to dismiss. "Moreover, nothing about Plaintiff's allegations suggests any of the Defendants knew the Prop Gun contained live ammunition." 

Attorneys Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP, who represent Baldwin and the film's producers, have requested a hearing with Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker to dismiss Mitchell's case next month. 

Attorneys for Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, who is at the center of a Santa Fe Sheriff's Office inquiry, have said the gun used on the set may have been tampered with. They assert that the film set also had other safety and labor concerns.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Actor Alec Baldwin and producers of the film "Rust" are asking a California judge to dismiss a lawsuit the film's script supervisor filed against them for the fatal accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchinson, Deadline reported.
alec baldwin, rust, film, lawsuit
181
2022-19-25
Tuesday, 25 January 2022 07:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved