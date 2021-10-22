×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Hollywood | alec baldwin | movie set | shooting | broken

Alec Baldwin: 'My Heart Is Broken' After Fatal Movie Set Shooting

police car leaves ranch
A Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office car leaves through the entrance to the Bonanza Creek Ranch on Oct. 22, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

Friday, 22 October 2021 12:02 PM

Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said on Friday "my heart is broken" after a cinematographer died when he fired a prop gun on a New Mexico movie set, adding that he was cooperating with a police investigation to determine how the incident occurred.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Baldwin wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon on the set of "Rust" at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a production location south of Santa Fe, according to the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department.

Hutchins was transported by helicopter to the University of Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Baldwin, 63, is a co-producer of "Rust," a Western movie set in 1880s Kansas, and also plays the eponymous character who is an outlaw grandfather of a 13-year-old boy convicted of an accidental killing.

The sheriff's office said late on Thursday that no charges had been filed and the investigation remained "open and active." Baldwin voluntarily gave a statement about the shooting at the sheriff's office, the Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper reported.

The film's director, Joel Souza, was wounded and taken by ambulance to a local hospital. Actress Frances Fisher, who is co-starring in the movie, said on Twitter: "Souza texted me that he's out of hospital."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hollywood star Alec Baldwin said on Friday "my heart is broken" after a cinematographer died when he fired a prop gun on a New Mexico movie set, adding that he was cooperating with a police investigation...
alec baldwin, movie set, shooting, broken
264
2021-02-22
Friday, 22 October 2021 12:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved