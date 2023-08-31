×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: alaska | transgender | athletes | ban

Alaska Set to Ban Trans Girls From High School Girls' Teams

Thursday, 31 August 2023 08:31 PM EDT

The Alaska state board of education on Thursday voted to bar transgender girls from competing on high school girls athletic teams.

The board met in special session and approved on a 7-1 vote a regulation saying, "If a separate high school athletics team is established for female students, participation shall be limited to females who were assigned female at birth."

The only dissenting vote came from Felix Myers, the high school representative on the board. The military adviser on the board abstained.

The decision is dependent upon review and final approval by the state's attorney general's office.

The board had initially taken up the matter in July, but it delayed its vote after hearing more than 2 1/2 hours of testimony and receiving about 1,400 pages of written comments.

The board did not take any public comments at the latest meeting. However, member Lorri Van Diest said the earlier comments were about evenly split until a conservative family advocacy group in Anchorage submitted a petition and comments after the deadline, giving the ban's proponents a wide edge.

The agenda said the state government administration had no recommendation on whether the proposal should pass. But Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has said the regulation is needed to ensure fairness in girls sports.

At least 22 states have laws that prevent transgender girls from playing on girls' teams in K-12 schools. Some of the laws also keep transgender boys off boys teams, and some apply the ban to college athletics.

The proposal in Alaska is not connected to legislation, where similar proposals have died in the state Legislature. At least one school district, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough district just north of Anchorage, last year adopted a policy that prevents transgender girls from competing on girls sports teams.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Alaska state board of education on Thursday voted to bar transgender girls from competing on high school girls athletic teams.
alaska, transgender, athletes, ban
294
2023-31-31
Thursday, 31 August 2023 08:31 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved