US Airport Websites Downed by Russian-Backed Hacking Group

Multiple international airports across the United States were hit with a cyberattack Monday courtesy of a Russian-backed hacking group that forced websites temporarily offline.

Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said in a tweet, which has since been deleted: "ATL's website (ATL.com) is up and running after an incident early this morning that made it inaccessible to the public. An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway. At no time were operations at the airport impacted."

The Los Angeles International Airport's website also went offline earlier that day, but came back up by 9 a.m. EST.

"Early this morning, the FlyLAX.com website was partially disrupted," a spokesperson told NBC News. "The service interruption was limited to portions of the public facing FlyLAX.com website only. No internal airport systems were compromised and there were no operational disruptions."

CNN reports that the Russian-supporting hacking group Killnet, which previously claimed responsibility for taking down multiple state government websites in the U.S., is thought to be responsible for the attacks on airports, having listed many of them as targets in the past.

Kiersten Todt, chief of staff of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said on Monday during a conference in Georgia that officials are "tracking" the incidents, adding that "there's no concern about operations being disrupted."