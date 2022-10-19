×
Tags: airman | air force | racist texts

Report: Air Force Will Punish Airman for Faking Racist Texts

Air Force seal
Air Force seal (Dreamstime)

By    |   Wednesday, 19 October 2022 12:09 PM EDT

A Black airman is facing punishment from the U.S. Air Force for faking racist texts from a supervisor to claim job discrimination, reports Military.com.

"The 56th Fighter Wing has concluded its investigation into reports that an airman was denied a special duty assignment by their supervisor based upon their demographic identity," Luke Air Force Base spokesman Sean Clements told Military.com in an emailed statement Tuesday. "Following an exhaustive investigation, authorities determined that the statements published did not occur and the text messages were fake."

Luke Air Force Base is in Arizona, near Phoenix.

Screenshots were first posted on May 4 to a social media page where service members often go to vent and share insider information.

The airman claimed the messages were from a supervisor who denied him a special duty assignment because of his skin color.

"We won’t be sending your name up for [redacted] at the squadron," one airman appeared to tell another in the screenshot. "You currently have a shaving waiver which isn’t a professional image, and I think the Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion and with the image that the Air Force needs."

"This is the third job that has been held over my head due to my looks, and something that’s based on personal preference," the airman responded.

A shaving waiver is granted to troops who suffer from a condition called pseudofolliculitis barbae, a chronic skin irritation aggravated by shaving.

