Four Republican US House Committee Chairs Support Plan to Pass Aid Bills This Week

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 04:38 PM EDT

The Republican leaders of four U.S. House of Representatives national security committees and one subcommittee issued a statement on Tuesday supporting Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to pass bills providing security assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan this week.

"Speaker Johnson has produced a plan that will boost U.S. national security interests in Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific," the leaders of the House Armed Services, Foreign Affairs, Intelligence, Appropriations and Defense Appropriations panels said in a statement.

"We don’t have time to spare when it comes to our national security. We need to pass this aid package this week," they said.

