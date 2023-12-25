×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ai | 2024 elections | voters | poll | technology | threats

Voters Concerned About AI Influence on Elections

By    |   Monday, 25 December 2023 03:12 PM EST

Multiple polls have found that concerns about the influence of artificial intelligence programs on elections has grown among voters over the past year, ahead of the 2024 presidential primaries.

A UChicago Harris/AP-NORC Poll released last month found that most adults who identify as either Republican or Democrat are concerned that the use of AI is "increasing the spread of false information" as the 2024 general election nears.

Another survey from Morning Consult and Axios found that most Americans think AI-spread misinformation will influence who wins the 2024 presidential election.

"2024 will be an AI election, much the way that 2016 or 2020 was a social media election," Ethan Bueno de Mesquita, the interim dean at the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy who worked on the UChicago poll, told The Hill. "We will all be learning as a society about the ways in which this is changing our politics."

"They are a very powerful tool for doing things like making fake videos, fake pictures, et cetera, that look extremely convincing and are extremely difficult to distinguish from reality — and that is going to be likely to be a tool in political campaigns, and already has been," he added.

Nicole Schneidman, a technology policy advocate for Protect Democracy, a nonprofit watchdog group, told the Hill there's a risk of overstating the possibilities of AI when it comes to the dissemination of misinformation.

"Certainly, the technology could be used in creative and novel ways, but what underlies those applications are all threats like disinformation campaigns or cyberattacks that we've seen before," Schneidman said. "We should be focusing on mitigation strategies that we know that are responsive to those threats that are amplified, as opposed to spending too much time trying to anticipate every use case of the technology."

Theodore Bunker | editorial.bunker@newsmax.com

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Multiple polls have found that concerns about the influence of artificial intelligence programs on elections has grown among voters over the past year, ahead of the 2024 presidential primaries.
ai, 2024 elections, voters, poll, technology, threats
299
2023-12-25
Monday, 25 December 2023 03:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved