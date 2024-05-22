WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: afghanistan | mccaul | probe | subpeona

Rep. McCaul Mulls Subpoena of Psaki in Afghanistan Probe

By    |   Wednesday, 22 May 2024 01:48 PM EDT

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, is threatening to subpoena former White House press secretary Jen Psaki if she refuses to schedule an interview with the House Foreign Affairs Committee over its probe into the U.S.' chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"As a private citizen, willing and able to publish a memoir on her tenure as White House Press Secretary, I encourage Ms. Psaki to refrain from relying on thin legal arguments to dodge her responsibility to appear before Congress," McCaul wrote in a letter Tuesday to Psaki's lawyer Emily Loeb — a partner at Jenner & Block.

"The Committee will not tolerate Ms. Psaki's continued obstruction of its critical investigation," McCaul said, noting the committee's power to subpoena individuals to testify.

He added: "It is troubling that Ms. Psaki seeks to profit off the Afghanistan tragedy and has felt comfortable writing accounts and making them available to the general public, but refuses to make herself available to Congress."

Psaki in a memoir released in mid-May claimed that President Joe Biden never looked at his watch during the ceremony for soldiers killed during the withdrawal, contradicting news photos and accounts from Gold Star families.

In the book "Say More," Psaki writes that "the president looked at his watch only after the ceremony had ended. Moments later, he and the First Lady headed toward their car."

The MSNBC anchor also wrote that Biden's critics were engaged in "misinformation" and used the image to make "him appear insensitive, concerned only about how much time had passed."

The committee is expected to release a report this summer on the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, is threatening to subpoena former White House press secretary Jen Psaki if she refuses to schedule an interview with the House Foreign Affairs Committee over its probe into the U.S.' chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.
afghanistan, mccaul, probe, subpeona
265
2024-48-22
Wednesday, 22 May 2024 01:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved