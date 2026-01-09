Conservative Group Pulls Support for GOP Backing Healthcare Bailout

A leading conservative advocacy group announced Friday it will no longer support the 17 House Republicans who voted in favor of restoring expired Affordable Care Act subsidies.

The decision by Americans for Prosperity could hurt vulnerable Republicans in the 2026 midterm elections as the GOP attempts to maintain its razor-thin House majority.

The 17 Republicans joined with Democrats to extend the subsidies, which expired at the end of last year, for three years, over the objection of Republican leadership.

The measure is expected to not get a vote in the Senate.

Americans for Prosperity told Politico it would pause current and future grassroots activity in the districts of the 17 lawmakers.

AFP also said it would stop advertisements promoting their involvement in passing the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the GOP's biggest legislative accomplishment in President Donald Trump's first year.

"This was a gut punch to every grassroots activist who gave up their nights and weekends to support each of these lawmakers," an AFP spokesperson said.

"Trust is going to need to be rebuilt before AFP considers committing any more resources on their behalf," the spokesperson said.

The AFP, which was funded with support from Charles and David Koch, has long opposed the Affordable Care Act.

The group told Politico it spent more than $4 million in support of the spending bill in advertisements and conducted more than 215,000 phone calls and door knocks in the districts of the 17 Republican lawmakers.

In the 2022 midterms, AFP spent more than $70 million supporting Republicans, according to OpenSecrets.

In September, AFP began a six-figure ad campaign urging lawmakers to let the subsidies expire.

"President Trump has been clear: doubling down on Obamacare is the wrong direction," the AFP said after the House vote.

"He's right — and Republicans should listen," AFP added.

"Voters did not send Republicans to Washington to expand [the Affordable Care Act], but to address the broken healthcare system," the AFP continued.