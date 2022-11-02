×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: affirmativeaction | supremecourt | college | race

Poll: Americans Want Race Out of College Admissions

(Newsmax/"Rob Schmitt Tonight")

By    |   Wednesday, 02 November 2022 10:09 PM EDT

Americans, by wide margins, want colleges not to consider race when accepting or rejecting students, which indicates that Americans would support the U.S. Supreme Court overruling affirmative action policies.

A YouGov poll found that 54% of U.S. adults were opposed to the idea of universities considering race as a condition of admission, even if it is intended to increase campus diversity; 23% were for consideration of race in college admission; and another 23% were unsure.

Democrats were much more supportive of race-based admissions policies than Republicans. Among Democrats, 40% supported affirmative action; 34% were opposed to it; and 26% were unsure. However, among Republicans, 10% supported; 77% were opposed; and 13% were unsure. Among independents, 17% supported; 55% were opposed; and 28% were unsure.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard two cases Monday regarding the legality of affirmative action policies in college admissions, one involving Harvard University and another involving the University of North Carolina.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Americans, by wide margins, want colleges not to consider race when accepting or rejecting students, which indicates that Americans would support the U.S. Supreme Court overruling affirmative action policies.
affirmativeaction, supremecourt, college, race
154
2022-09-02
Wednesday, 02 November 2022 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved