Poll: Americans Want Race Out of College Admissions

Americans, by wide margins, want colleges not to consider race when accepting or rejecting students, which indicates that Americans would support the U.S. Supreme Court overruling affirmative action policies.

A YouGov poll found that 54% of U.S. adults were opposed to the idea of universities considering race as a condition of admission, even if it is intended to increase campus diversity; 23% were for consideration of race in college admission; and another 23% were unsure.

Democrats were much more supportive of race-based admissions policies than Republicans. Among Democrats, 40% supported affirmative action; 34% were opposed to it; and 26% were unsure. However, among Republicans, 10% supported; 77% were opposed; and 13% were unsure. Among independents, 17% supported; 55% were opposed; and 28% were unsure.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard two cases Monday regarding the legality of affirmative action policies in college admissions, one involving Harvard University and another involving the University of North Carolina.