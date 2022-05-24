Aerosmith Cancels Vegas Residency After Steven Tyler Enters Rehab

Aerosmith announced Tuesday that they are canceling the June and July dates of their Las Vegas residency after singer Steven Tyler entered rehab for abuse of pain pills.

The band's official statement said that ''as many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years.

''We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,'' the statement continued.

The announcement was posted to Twitter, along with a tweet saying: ''Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time. If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds.''

The 74-year-old Tyler relapsed on pain pills after undergoing foot surgery earlier this year.