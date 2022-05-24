×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aerosmith | steven tyler | rehab | las vegas

Aerosmith Cancels Vegas Residency After Steven Tyler Enters Rehab

Aerosmith Cancels Vegas Residency After Steven Tyler Enters Rehab

Aerosmith singer-songwriter Steven Tyler performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:27 PM

Aerosmith announced Tuesday that they are canceling the June and July dates of their Las Vegas residency after singer Steven Tyler entered rehab for abuse of pain pills.

The band's official statement said that ''as many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years.

''We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we'll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows,'' the statement continued.

The announcement was posted to Twitter, along with a tweet saying: ''Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time. If you purchased your tickets via Ticketmaster, you will be refunded and will receive an email shortly with details, otherwise please contact your point of purchase for information on refunds.''

The 74-year-old Tyler relapsed on pain pills after undergoing foot surgery earlier this year.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Aerosmith announced Tuesday that they are canceling the June and July dates of their Las Vegas residency after singer Steven Tyler entered rehab for abuse of pain pills.
aerosmith, steven tyler, rehab, las vegas
170
2022-27-24
Tuesday, 24 May 2022 08:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved