Air Force Football Player, 21, Dies From Medical Emergency

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

Tuesday, 10 January 2023 09:01 PM EST

The Air Force Academy announced Tuesday that cadet Hunter Brown, an offensive lineman on the football team, died Monday at age 21.

Brown, a sophomore, suffered a medical emergency while leaving his dorm to go to class, the academy said. First responders were called to the scene to attempt life-saving measures on Brown but they were not successful.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives," Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun said. "He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate. He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

Hunter, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was listed as a center on Air Force's football roster online. He did not see game action for the Falcons.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


