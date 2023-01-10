Air Force Football Player, 21, Dies From Medical Emergency

The Air Force Academy announced Tuesday that cadet Hunter Brown, an offensive lineman on the football team, died Monday at age 21.

Brown, a sophomore, suffered a medical emergency while leaving his dorm to go to class, the academy said. First responders were called to the scene to attempt life-saving measures on Brown but they were not successful.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives," Air Force football coach Troy Calhoun said. "He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate. He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter. His mom and dad, Candyce and Dustin, raised a wonderful son who made each of us a better person. We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter's incredible soul and his family."

Hunter, a native of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was listed as a center on Air Force's football roster online. He did not see game action for the Falcons.