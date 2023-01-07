Uvalde Shooter's Mother Charged With Allegedly Threatening Man

Police in Oklahoma City this week arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, the mother of Uvalde, Texas, school shooter Salvador Ramos, on charges of threatening the man with whom she was living. During her arrest, she volunteered that she was the mother of "the one that killed all of the children in the Uvalde, Texas, shooting."

Reyes, 40, is facing charges of threatening to perform an act of violence and of assault and battery, reports The New York Times.

Police in Oklahoma City said that on Wednesday, officers responded to a second call of the day at a local home to investigate reports concerning a domestic disturbance. A man at the house said Reyes had been living with him, that he was disabled and that even though he was in love with Reyes, he was afraid of her.

"He is scared of what AR might do to him when no one is around or when he is sleeping," an officer wrote in a police report and referring to her by her initials. "He does not feel safe when AR is there and won't feel safe until she is arrested and can't harm him."

Reyes was being held in the Oklahoma County Detention Center under a $1,000 bond, but CBS affiliate KWTV-DT in Oklahoma City said she was released Friday. She walked out of the jail wearing a mask and a hoodie, the station noted, also reporting that her accuser, identified in court papers as VI Alvarez, is her boyfriend.

The Times reports that it was not clear what led to the confrontation between the couple; but according to court records, at one point Reyes allegedly threatened to kill Alvarez, claims she denied to a responding officer.

It is not clear if Reyes has moved permanently to Oklahoma City from Uvalde, where she made news in July after she referred to her son as a "coward" over the school shooting in which 19 children and two teachers were murdered.

In a report for Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo, Reyes is shown answering back to relatives of one of the killed children, after the family members chased her on the street and demanded to know his reasons.

At one point, Reyes can be seen calling 911 for help and telling the girl's relatives: "I know my son was a coward. You don't think I don't know that? I know. You don't think I'm carrying all that with me? I know. And I'm sorry."

Uvalde residents have said they have not seen Reyes in the community after that exchange.