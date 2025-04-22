ADL: 'Horrifying' Spike of Antisemitic Crimes in America

The Anti-Defamation League reported that antisemitic crimes, including assaults and vandalism in America, reached a "horrifying" level in 2024.

The report said the "massive spike" continues to rise following the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre against Israel. The report pointed to the number of 2024 antisemitic crimes, "exceeding any other annual tally in the past 46 years."

The ADL report showed 9,354 incidents of antisemitic assault, harassment, and vandalism in the U.S. in 2024. Broken down, that means more than 25 targeted anti-Jewish incidents in the U.S. per day, more than one an hour.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, "This horrifying level of antisemitism should never be accepted and yet, as our data shows, it has become a persistent and grim reality for American Jewish communities."

"Jewish Americans," said Greenblatt, "continue to be harassed, assaulted, and targeted for who they are on a daily basis and everywhere they go. But let’s be clear: We will remain proud of our Jewish culture, religion, and identities, and we will not be intimidated by bigots."

In early February, the Trump administration Department of Justice initiated a task force against antisemitic crimes. One focus area has been directed at colleges and universities that did little to protect Jewish students and faculty from intimidation and assaults.