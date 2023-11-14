×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: adam smith | democrat | ukraine | aid | house | gop | biden administration

Dem Rep. Smith Presses Congress on Ukraine Aid

By    |   Tuesday, 14 November 2023 10:36 PM EST

Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Congress should not delay on voting on an aid package for Ukraine.

Smith, speaking Tuesday at the Politico Defense Summit in Washington, D.C., said Congress should target November and December to put an aid package together.

"Kyiv can hold on, but they would not be in as strong a position," Smith said, according to Politico. "They will be in a very dangerous position if we don't get resources to them reasonably soon."

The Biden administration on Oct. 20 requested a $105 billion supplemental package that ties together aid to Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan, and the U.S. southern border. But Republicans didn't want to expand the federal deficit further, and under new Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., the House passed a standalone $14.5 billion aid package for Israel, diverting money from the IRS to fund the package.

Twelve Democrats helped the House pass the Israel aid package Nov. 2 in a 226-196 vote, Johnson then reportedly said work on a package tying aid to Ukraine and the U.S. southern border would be next, using seized Russian assets to pay for the aid to Ukraine.

Smith said "it doesn't make sense" for Republicans wanting to tie Ukrainian aid with funding for the southern border. He blamed former President Donald Trump on why the GOP is not in a rush to fund Ukraine.

"The bottom-line reason here is that President Trump's decided that he doesn't like Ukraine," Smith said. "You've got a lot of Republicans who I know, know in their hearts and minds — they support Ukraine, but how do they deal with Trump and his, shall-we-say, rather enthusiastic supporters? So, there's not much policy here and a lot of politics."

Michael Katz | editorial.katz@newsmax.com

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., the ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Congress should not delay on voting on an aid package for Ukraine.
adam smith, democrat, ukraine, aid, house, gop, biden administration, southern border, deficit
291
2023-36-14
Tuesday, 14 November 2023 10:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved