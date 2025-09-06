Trump Intensifies Attacks on Schiff With Probe

Sen. Adam Schiff is emerging as the central target in President Donald Trump’s escalating campaign against political adversaries, with a federal probe into his personal finances and allegations of leaks amplifying a long-running feud, The Hill reported.

The California Democrat, who investigated Russia’s election interference and led Trump’s first impeachment trial, is now facing scrutiny over whether he improperly secured favorable mortgage terms for his Maryland home. Schiff denies wrongdoing and has launched a legal defense fund, signaling he expects a protracted fight.

The Justice Department appointed Ed Martin, a Trump ally and head of the newly formed Weaponization Working Group, to oversee the investigation. Schiff has retained former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who blasted the probe as "the very definition of weaponization of the justice process."

Schiff and his defenders argue the inquiry is part of a broader strategy to punish those who challenged Trump during his presidency and in his return to power. "It’s clear that Donald Trump and his MAGA allies will continue weaponizing the justice process to attack Senator Schiff for holding this corrupt administration accountable," said Marisol Samayoa, a spokesperson for Schiff.

Fellow Democrats describe Schiff as Trump’s most loathed adversary, pointing to his central role in high-profile investigations. "There’s probably no one they hate more than Adam Schiff — and personally, just genuinely hate," said Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill. "I think the fact that [Schiff] was so good at it as a former prosecutor, and so articulate and, more importantly, effective, is what Trump could never let down."

Quigley added that the move may serve to intimidate others. "I think they’re using it to intimidate, to chill, to scare away, and to silence people before they even say anything at all."

The Trump administration insists the inquiry is justified. "Adam Schiff is a sleazy and corrupt politician who betrayed his oath to the Constitution by prioritizing his selfish and personal animosity toward the President over the interests of the American people," the White House said in a statement.

Trump himself has frequently mocked Schiff, branding him a "sleazebag," "pencil neck," and one of the "enemies from within."

Beyond the mortgage probe, Schiff faces accusations that he leaked classified documents. But FBI findings determined the claims stemmed from a single former House Intelligence Committee staffer deemed unreliable. Schiff’s office dismissed the allegations as "not credible" and politically driven.

Still, Trump allies maintain Schiff avoided accountability in past investigations. "There’s no love lost there," one source close to the White House said.

Schiff’s defense fund underscores the seriousness of the challenge ahead. He has acknowledged the risks of losing protections tied to his role in Congress, as fellow lawmakers fear similar targeting.

"It’s a classic playbook, and honestly, I think it’s having an effect," Quigley said. "Friends and family are afraid that, you know, you’ll be next."