×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: aclu | planned parenthood | sue | idaho | abortion

Lawsuits Challenge Idaho's Abortion Law

By    |   Wednesday, 05 April 2023 10:35 PM EDT

Planned Parenthood, alongside the American Civil Liberties Union, separately announced on Wednesday that they are suing the Idaho attorney general's office due to an interpretation of the state law punishing medical professionals for referring patients to out-of-state abortion services.

Last week, Idaho's attorney general, Raúl Labrador, stated in his legal opinion that state law forbids the "provision" and "promotion" of abortion pills as well as referring women "across state lines" to abortion services.

In response to Idaho's abortion measures, Planned Parent tweeted, "Preventing health care providers from referring patients out of state to get an abortion? Extreme, unprecedented, and unconstitutional. Attorney General Labrador, we'll see you in court."

The ACLU issued a similar statement, tweeting, "BREAKING: We're suing the Idaho Attorney General for threatening health care providers who exercise their First Amendment right to give patients information about out-of-state abortion care."

The lawsuits follow after Idaho Gov. Brad Little, a Republican, signed into law on Wednesday a law criminalizing any adult who aids a minor in undergoing abortion or who provides a minor with out-of-state abortion pills without parental consent.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Planned Parenthood, alongside the American Civil Liberties Union, separately announced they are suing the Idaho attorney general's office due to an interpretation of the state law punishing medical professionals for referring patients to out-of-state abortion services.
aclu, planned parenthood, sue, idaho, abortion
182
2023-35-05
Wednesday, 05 April 2023 10:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved