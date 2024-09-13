Vulnerable Republicans Running on Abortion Rights

Republicans running in battleground districts and tough Senate races are running ads touting their support for abortion, Punchbowl News reported.

The Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a federal report to an abortion, was blamed for Republicans underperforming in the 2022 midterms. Richard Hudson, the chair of the National Republican Committee said candidates need to push back, saying in January, "voters think the Republican position is like, 'We'll throw you in jail if you get an abortion," according to Punchbowl.

Matt Gunderson, who is challenging Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif., recently released an ad declaring himself "pro-choice."

Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., has an ad out in which he says he believes "health decisions should be made between a woman and her doctor — not Washington."

Rep. Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., has an ad out in which he announces he opposes a federal ban on abortion.

"I support exceptions including for rape, incest and, of course, protecting the life of the mother," Ciscomani said in the ad.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., who is running in a district that supported President Joe Biden in 2020, told Punchbowl he is proud of how he has pushed back against attempts to ban mifepristone and opposes national abortion bans.

"In my district, when I make clear my position [on abortion], people appreciate that," Lawler said to Punch. "Democrats' whole campaign strategy is to just lie about my record."

Several Republican senate candidates have also expressed support for abortion rights. Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan supports codifying Roe v. Wade into law, while David McCormick, who is running in Pennsylvania, and Sam Brown, who is running in Nevada, have said they support abortion in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother, Punchbowl reported.

Democrats have pointed out several Republicans who expressed support for IVF previously backed legislation against it, and said their support for abortion rights is "laughable."

"Republicans are on the run because they know they have gone too far," said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. "But they are lying to the American people when it comes to reproductive freedom, and the American people understand it."

According to AdImpact, Democratic House candidates have spent $55.4 million on abortion ads this cycle, compared to just under $4 million from Republicans.

In Senate races, Democratic candidates have poured $45.6 million into abortion ads, while Republican candidates have spent only $3.7 million.