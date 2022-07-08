Teen Vogue Advises Readers on How to Circumvent Abortion Bans

Teen Vogue advised its readers Thursday on how to get an abortion, and also circumvent abortion bans in certain states, less than two weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

For an op-ed entitled, "How to Get an Abortion If You're a Teen After Roe v. Wade Was Overturned," the Teen Vogue piece, authored by Lauren Rankin, covered a wide range of tasks related to abortion care: Getting an abortion, accessing "abortion funds" to help pay for the procedure, navigating new restrictions by crossing state lines, circumventing "paternalistic" parental consent laws, self-managing through medication, and avoiding "digital surveillance" through the usage of secure browsers online.

At the conclusion, Rankin argued that abortion remains a fundamental right in America.

Rankin reasons the Supreme Court's decision on June 24 created "chaos across the country," especially for "pregnant youth."

At the same time, Rankin acknowledges that, even with Roe v. Wade being upended in the nation's highest court, "abortion is still legal in most states."

"It is legal for minors to seek information about abortion care, and it is legal for you to travel to another state to have an abortion," writes Rankin, adding that some states may "criminalize providing abortion, but having an abortion does not inherently make you a criminal."

The essay also explains that for those living in states with abortion bans, they will likely "need to travel to another state for an in-clinic abortion," while listing states that require parental consent, or mandate that minors notify their parents in advance.

Rankin even directed readers to the website AbortionFinder.org, while touting it as a portal for "reputable, open abortion clinics."

"Book an appointment with a clinic as soon as you can, as wait times will increase as more states ban abortion," Rankin recommends.

She also discussed "judicial bypass" for young readers who are uncomfortable telling a parent or guardian about their decision. It's a legal process that allows one "to go directly before a judge and get approval" for an abortion, "rather than having consent from your parents," Rankin wrote.

Rankin continued, "Yes, it's paternalistic and unfair that you literally have to get permission from someone else to choose what to do with your body, but it is an option for legal abortion."

Regarding crossing state borders for an abortion, the essay warns of "hostile states," such as Missouri, which already had abortion "trigger laws" on the books before the most recent Roe v. Wade ruling.

Regarding so-called abortion pills, Rankin writes: "The World Health Organization has specific guidance on self-managed abortion with pills up to 10 weeks of pregnancy. You can purchase medication abortion online through reputable sites like AidAccess.org or Plan C.

"Depending on your state's current abortion laws, it could take a while for the pills to get to you, but it is worth going through a reputable provider to ensure that the medication you get is verifiable and safe," she added.