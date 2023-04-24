×
Tags: Abortion North Dakota Six Week Ban

N.D. Governor Signs Law Banning Abortion at 6 Weeks

Monday, 24 April 2023 06:56 PM EDT

North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure at six weeks of pregnancy, even in cases of rape or incest.

“This bill clarifies and refines existing state law ... and reaffirms North Dakota as a pro-life state," Burgum said in a statement.

The law is designed to take effect immediately, but last month the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. Last week, lawmakers said they planned to pass the latest bill to send a message to the state’s high court signaling that the people of North Dakota want to restrict abortion.

Supporters have said the measure signed Monday protects all human life, while opponents contend it will have dire consequences for women and girls.

Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal, of Edinburg, had sponsored the bill.

“North Dakota has always been pro-life and believed in valuing the moms and children both," Myrdal said in an interview with The Associated Press after Burgum signed the bill. “We're pretty happy and grateful that the governor stands with that value.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Newsfront
