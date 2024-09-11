New Mexico Gov: State Running 'Underground Railroad' for Abortion

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Monday her state is running an "Underground Railroad" to provide women with abortion services following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Speaking at a Democrat event in Virginia, Lujan Grisham said 75% of abortion services performed in the state are from out-of-state patients.

"We literally now have an underground operation, not unlike something we’re all familiar with, the Underground Railroad, to try to make sure that we get to women and their families early," Lujan Grisham said.

She said her state has become a "bastion for safe, fair reproductive access around the country."

The state has put up billboards in Texas, where 71% of its out-of-state abortion patients come from, to recruit doctors, Lujan Grisham said. Abortion is illegal in Texas with very rare exceptions.

"If you’re a healthcare practitioner, why would you practice here if you’re sworn to protect the lives of your patients? If you want no interference, come to New Mexico," Lujan Grisham said.