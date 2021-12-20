×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Abortion | Mexico | abortion | mexico | roevwade | illegal | immigration

Mexican Abortion Rights Networks Plan to Subvert Growing Restrictions in US

Mexican Abortion Rights Networks Plan to Subvert Growing Restrictions in US
(John Moore/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 December 2021 06:00 PM

Since Mexico decriminalized abortion on Sept. 7, liberal activists in the country are planning to aid Americans seeking abortions in highly restrictive border states such as Texas, according to The New York Times.

The call to action in Mexico comes as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a decision that could diminish the nearly 50-year Roe v. Wade precedent that established a constitutional right to abortion in the U.S.

Activists in the Mexico-based group Las Libres are assigned a woman to deliver abortion pills and follow through every step of the abortion.

The organization, whose name means ''the free ones'' in Spanish, was founded in 2000. They began by knocking on gynecologists' doors in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, asking them to provide free abortions to rape victims.

The group now plans to help shuttle Texans and other Americans seeking abortions south of the border and build networks to ferry abortion pills by delivery or mail.

The Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that healthcare providers could deliver abortion drugs by mail. Several states, including Texas, still prohibit such delivery of the pills.

Las Libres co-founder Veronica Cruz said state laws prohibiting the delivery of abortion pills by mail would not stop them from crossing the border with abortion drugs, even if it risks jail time.

''We aren't afraid,'' she said. ''We are willing to face criminalization because women's lives matter more than their law.''

Activists plan to meet next month to organize a comprehensive strategy of combating newly restrictive abortion laws in places such as Texas, the Times reported.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Since Mexico decriminalized abortion on Sept. 7, liberal activists in the country are planning to aid Americans seeking abortions in highly restrictive border states such as Texas, according to The New York Times.
abortion, mexico, roevwade, illegal, immigration
269
2021-00-20
Monday, 20 December 2021 06:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved