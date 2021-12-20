Mexican Abortion Rights Networks Plan to Subvert Growing Restrictions in US

Since Mexico decriminalized abortion on Sept. 7, liberal activists in the country are planning to aid Americans seeking abortions in highly restrictive border states such as Texas, according to The New York Times.

The call to action in Mexico comes as the U.S. Supreme Court weighs the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a decision that could diminish the nearly 50-year Roe v. Wade precedent that established a constitutional right to abortion in the U.S.

Activists in the Mexico-based group Las Libres are assigned a woman to deliver abortion pills and follow through every step of the abortion.

The organization, whose name means ''the free ones'' in Spanish, was founded in 2000. They began by knocking on gynecologists' doors in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, asking them to provide free abortions to rape victims.

The group now plans to help shuttle Texans and other Americans seeking abortions south of the border and build networks to ferry abortion pills by delivery or mail.

The Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday that healthcare providers could deliver abortion drugs by mail. Several states, including Texas, still prohibit such delivery of the pills.

Las Libres co-founder Veronica Cruz said state laws prohibiting the delivery of abortion pills by mail would not stop them from crossing the border with abortion drugs, even if it risks jail time.

''We aren't afraid,'' she said. ''We are willing to face criminalization because women's lives matter more than their law.''

Activists plan to meet next month to organize a comprehensive strategy of combating newly restrictive abortion laws in places such as Texas, the Times reported.