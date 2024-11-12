Requests for Abortion Pills Rise After Trump Win

Birth control and abortion pill providers reported a rise in requests from women looking to stockpile the drugs after the reelection of former President Donald Trump, according to The Washington Post.

Abortion pill provider Aid Access, which the Post describes as one of the largest in the nation, received 10,000 medication requests within 24 hours after Trump was confirmed as the winner of the 2024 presidential election, which the company said is about 17 times the amount of requests normally received in a single day.

Plan C, an organization that provides information about abortion medication access, reported receiving a massive jump in visitors to its website, up to over 82,000 on Wednesday from 4,500 the day before.

Just the Pill, a nonprofit that provides prescriptions for abortion medication, said it received nearly two dozen orders after Election Day that were from women who are not currently pregnant, something the group described as "a rarity."

"People understand that the threat is very real and the threat is dire to abortion access under a Trump administration," Brittany Fonteno, president of the National Abortion Federation, told the Post. "And so I think that people feel extremely, understandably concerned about their ability to get the care that they need."

Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that "President Trump has long been consistent in supporting the rights of states to make decisions on abortion."