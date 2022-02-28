Sen. Manchin Joins GOP Colleagues in Defeating Abortion Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., joined Senate Republicans Monday in defeating a bill that would have legalized abortions up to birth nationwide.

According to Life News, senators voted 48-46 against cloture, which would have ended debate and allowed a vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act. The bill, which passed the House last year, would have codified a right to an abortion and combatted pro-life state laws, the Hill notes.

The bill's defeat comes as the Supreme Court is weighing a case that could potentially curb Roe vs. Wade.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., stated that "sadly it looks like the Supreme Court will limit abortion rights on the coming months. That's why the bill is essential."

Sam Runyon, a spokesperson for Manchin, said that "Senator Manchin's position has not changed" after being asked about Manchin's "no" vote.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., accused Democrats of trying to appease their leftist base by supporting a "radical" policy, saying that "yet again our colleagues wish to demonstrate that the radical left fringe runs today's Democratic Party."

Alliance Defending Freedom Senior Counsel Denise Burke called the bill "grossly misnamed," stating that, "despite contending to be about women's health, the so-called Women’s Health Protection Act would have endangered women and unborn babies by prohibiting most — if not all — of the reasonable state regulations on abortion currently in place. This legislation was just the latest example of the extreme lengths to which congressional Democrats will go to cater to abortionists. Every innocent human life is valuable, precious, and worthy of protection. We commend the members of the Senate who took a stand for true women's healthcare and the protection of innocent life by voting against this destructive legislation."

Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser stated that the bill would have nullified pro-life state laws, saying that "this radical 'Abortion Until Birth Act' would block popular pro-life laws around the country, including limits on late-term abortions when unborn babies feel pain, and effectively enshrine an unlimited abortion 'right' in federal law. Pro-abortion Democrats are desperate to stop the pro-life momentum demonstrated by pro-life laws advancing in state legislatures nationwide."