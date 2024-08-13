Abortion Measure on Ballot in Arizona

Voters in Arizona will decide on adding the right to an abortion to the state constitution in November.

The Arizona secretary of state's office said Monday it had certified 577,971 signatures, more than enough to place measure on the ballot.

"This is a huge win for Arizona voters who will now get to vote yes on restoring and protecting the right to access abortion care, free from political interference, once and for all," Arizona for Abortion Access campaign manager Cheryl Bruce said in a statement.

Abortion also will be on the ballot in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, New York, and South Dakota, with measures in other states still pending. Arizona currently bans abortion after 15 weeks, with exceptions for medical emergencies.

The proposed amendment would allow abortions until a fetus could survive outside the womb, typically around 24 weeks, CBS News reported, with exceptions to save the mother's life or to protect her physical or mental health. It would restrict the state from adopting or enforcing any law that would prohibit access to the procedure, according to CBS News.

Supporters say the measure prevents the legislature from blocking abortion rights while opponents fear it could lead to unlimited and unregulated abortions in Arizona, CBS News said.

In May, the Arizona Legislature approved a repeal of a long-dormant ban on nearly all abortions after two Republicans joined with Democrats in the to vote in favor of repealing a Civil War-era ban on abortions that the state's highest court recently allowed to take effect.

The near-total ban on abortions, which predated Arizona's statehood, permitted abortions only to save the patient's life — and provides no exceptions for survivors of rape or incest.

In a ruling last month, the Arizona Supreme Court suggested doctors could be prosecuted under the 1864 law, which says that anyone who assists in an abortion can be sentenced to two to five years in prison.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.