Bullets Hit ABC10 After Kimmel Show Suspension Protests

A Sacramento man was arrested after police said he fired multiple rounds into the lobby of a local ABC affiliate Friday afternoon, shattering glass but leaving employees unharmed, KCRA 3 reported.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at ABC10, also known as KXTV, which is owned by Tegna and located on Broadway. At least three bullets struck the front lobby windows while the building was occupied.

The Sacramento Police Department identified the suspect as 64-year-old Anibal Hernandez Santana. He was arrested Friday evening at a residence on Carlson Drive in the River Park neighborhood after a SWAT operation. Investigators linked him to a vehicle suspected of being used in the drive-by shooting, authorities said.

Hernandez Santana was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges including assault with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied building and negligent discharge of a firearm.

Police said the shots were fired from a passing vehicle, striking the news station's lobby windows. Officer Anthony Gamble confirmed that a person was inside the lobby when the gunfire erupted, but was not physically harmed.

"I don't know if this was targeted or if this was a random act but what I can tell you is our detectives are on scene and they're going to be conducting follow-up while we try and figure out who is responsible for this," Gamble said.

Three bullet holes were visible in the glass entryway.

Authorities noted that protests had taken place outside ABC10 on Thursday over ABC's suspension of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," though no demonstrations were underway at the time of the shooting. Police said they were reviewing any potential connection but had not determined a motive.

Tegna issued a statement following the incident: "We can confirm that shots were fired into our station at KXTV earlier today. While details are still limited, importantly all of our employees are safe and unharmed. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement and have taken additional measures to ensure the continued safety of our employees."

Gov. Gavin Newsom's office said he was briefed and condemned the act.

"While no injuries have been reported, any act of violence toward journalists is an attack on our democracy itself and must be condemned in the strongest terms," the governor's press office statement read. "We stand with reporters and staff who work every day to keep communities informed and safe!"

Sacramento police thanked the FBI for providing resources in the investigation.