Sinclair's ABC Stations to Air Kimmel Show Friday

ABC stations owned by Sinclair Broadcasting Group will bring "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" back to the air Friday.

The move follows Disney's reinstatement of the program this week after the late-night talk show was suspended for four days over remarks Kimmel made about the man charged with killing conservative leader Charlie Kirk and for his comments on President Donald Trump's supporters.

"Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience. We take seriously our responsibility as local broadcasters to provide programming that serves the interests of our communities, while also honoring our obligations to air national network programming," Sinclair said in a statement on Friday.

"Over the last week, we have received thoughtful feedback from viewers, advertisers, and community leaders representing a wide range of perspectives. We have also witnessed troubling acts of violence, including the despicable incident of a shooting at an ABC affiliate station in Sacramento. These events underscore why responsible broadcasting matters and why respectful dialogue between differing voices remains so important."

The company, which owns about 40 ABC affiliates nationwide, said its initial decision to take Kimmel off the air was "independent of any government interaction or influence.

"Free speech provides broadcasters with the right to exercise judgment as to the content on their local stations.

"While we understand that not everyone will agree with our decisions about programming, it is simply inconsistent to champion free speech while demanding that broadcasters air specific content."