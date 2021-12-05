Texas Gov. Abbott: Biden Mandates Driving Big Business Into State

GOP Texas Gov, Greg Abbott said Sunday that President Joe Biden’s federal mandates have driven new business into the state.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Abbott declared “there can be no mandates infringing upon individual liberty.”

“That in part is why I think there are so many businesses that are moving in the state of Texas,” he said. “Over just the first 11 months of this year there have been 70 businesses and corporations that have relocated their headquarters to the state of Texas.”

According to Abbott, along with Tesla moving its headquarters there, Samsung, is making a $17 billion investment in Texas, just outside of Austin where they will build additional semiconductors.

Texas Instruments announced a $30 billion investment for semiconductors, he said and “those semiconductors will help in the supply chain process.”

“The state of Texas' economy is growing and thriving and there are business that are moving here that are growing here because Texas is the land of economic opportunity and innovation,” he boasted.

Abbott said he was proud of his no-mandate policy in the state.

“Texas has been very aggressive about legally challenging all of these mandates that the Biden administration has put in place concerning COVID,” he said.

“And we've been winning them all in the courts and right now in Texas there are no federal mandates that apply,” he added. “The only mandate that applies is my executive order saying that nobody in the state of Texas can be mandated to take a vaccine shot.”

