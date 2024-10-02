2025 DHS Report: Terrorism Threat Remains High

The Department of Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence and Analysis issued its "2025 Homeland Threat Assessment" this week, writing that the United States faces threats such as physical and cyberattacks to its critical infrastructure, terrorism, "climate change," and threats to the 2024 election, among others.

Among the numerous threat concerns listed, the 46-page report set a tone by beginning its focus on the election.

"The 2024 election cycle will be an attractive target for many adversaries. Some domestic violent extremists (DVEs) likely view a wide range of targets indirectly and directly associated with elections as viable targets for violence with the intent of instilling fear among voters, candidates, and election workers, as well as disrupting election processes leading up to and after the November election."

Throughout the lengthy report, a sense of vagueness was maintained. When it came to the concern of "Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Threats" having an enduring nature, the report said, "Foreign and domestic threat actors maintain aspirational interest in radiological and nuclear attacks, but these attacks remain unlikely." However, the report did not mention who these foreign actors are.

Nonetheless, officials who spoke on the report placed an emphasis on the events developing in the Middle East.

One anonymous DHS official who spoke to The Hill said, "We are, of course, aware that" the Oct. 7 "anniversary may add even more fuel to an already challenging and heightened threat environment."

"All of these factors contribute to a heightened threat environment because at times they are motivating factors that drive particular violent extremist groups to accelerate or plan to take action on a timeline that may not have been anticipated," they added, speaking to Iran's recent strike against Israel.

When it came to the border, which serves as one of the agency's core responsibilities, DHS said, "We expect illegal drugs smuggled into and sold in the United States will continue to kill more Americans than any other harmful security threat." However, the report did state, "While FY 2024 year-to-date overall migrant encounters at the US-Mexico border remain high compared to pre-pandemic historical trends, monthly encounters have declined since December 2023 and, as of July, were the lowest in over three years."

Moreover, one DHS official said that many of the migrants crossing into the U.S. illegally are not from the Western hemisphere.

"Now, our border personnel encounter individuals from around the world, from all parts of the world, to include conflict zones and other areas where individuals may have links or can support ties to extremist or terrorist organizations that we have long-standing concerns about," they said.