Tags: 2020 election | republicans | electors

Politico: 8 Facing Felony Charges Could Be Electors

By    |   Monday, 04 November 2024 03:47 PM EST

Eight prospective Republican electors who are facing criminal charges for allegedly scheming to overturn the 2020 election might be electors in this year's election, Politico reported.

The eight were accused of signing false Electoral College certificates in seven battleground states.

Six of the accused electors are from Michigan, where President Joe Biden won by more than 150,000 votes. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel charged them with forgery-related crimes, but they're set to serve as GOP electors in 2024, pending the outcome of their cases.

Two others facing charges in Nevada, including Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald, are also back on the elector slate.

According to Politico, many of these electors include party chairs from Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

"It would appear that the party leadership in the states where there are fraudulent electors serving as electors again are not taking seriously things like the criminal charges that have been brought against these fraudulent electors," said Mary McCord, a Georgetown law professor and executive director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection.

Although recent changes to federal law and court actions were designed to prevent a repeat of the 2020 strategy, Politico reported that these nominations highlight ongoing divisions over election integrity in the Republican Party amid a highly polarized race.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


2020 election, republicans, electors
Monday, 04 November 2024 03:47 PM
Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

