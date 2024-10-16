Team Trump Must Dismantle Dems' Enduring Lies

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

If you are reading these words, you are paying unusually close attention to Election 2024.

Most Americans are too busy to follow campaigns in depth.

Politicos often speak in shorthand and wrongly assume that everyone understands us.

Phrases like "very fine people" and "bloodbath" — echo across party offices and newsrooms. But they escape normal people.

To accommodate the regular 99% of America, Donald J. Trump and his allies should speak in greater detail when they debunk the left’s enduring anti-Trump lies.

Rather than simply dismiss the Democrats' unending untruths, they precisely should explain Trump’s statements and actions.

This would help voters understand why the Left is wrong, and Trump is right.

●Very fine people: Democrats accuse Trump of calling neo-Nazis "very fine people" after the August 2017 Charlottesville, Virginia, race riots.

Snopes’ non-MAGA fact checkers declared this "False." Trump said "very fine people" both supported and opposed a local statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Democrats cover-up what Trump added, "I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally."

●Suckers and losers: Trump haters keep claiming that he refused to visit a French World War I cemetery because it brims with "suckers" and "losers."

Jeffrey Goldberg cited four anonymous sources in his reckless, if not libelous, article in Sept. 3, 2020’s The Atlantic.

I dismantled Goldberg’s fabricated charges via multiple published rebuttals. I eventually quoted 16 named advisers who accompanied Trump to Paris.

They concurred that Trump never said "suckers" or "losers."

The cemetery visit was scotched due to helicopter-hostile weather and motorcade-unfriendly logistics.

Two unnamed military aides backed my 16 on-the-record sources.

An independent weather report called climate the culprit.

Goldberg mocked his wafer-thin "evidence."

He told MSNBC: "I share that view that it’s not good enough."

Murdock 19, Goldberg 4.

●Find me 11,780 votes: Democratic fantasies notwithstanding, Trump did not order Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, R-Ga., to "find me 11,780 votes," to beat Biden.

As the Trump-hating Washington Post’s transcript shows, Trump said, "I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state."

Personally, I just want to find $100,00 cash. That is light years away from me instructing anyone to rob a bank and "find me $100,000 cash."

●Jan. 6: Trump haters claim that he ordered supporters to attack Congress' certification of 2020’s election. Wrong! During a First Amendment-protected outdoor speech, Trump urged his fans to protest "peacefully and patriotically."

If Trump craved a bloodbath, why did he authorize 10,000 National Guard troops to keep the party polite?

If Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had not spurned Trump’s offer, domestic tranquility would have prevailed.

●"Fight like hell!"

As part of Impeachment Hoax II, Democrats claimed that Trump whipped his troops into a murderous lather by urging them in his January 6 speech to "fight like hell!"

Nice try, Democrats!

Grabien’s February 2021 supercut caught 11 Democrats, including Biden, saying "Fight like hell!" Trump’s defense attorneys pounded this pathetic argument more thoroughly than basil leaves into pesto.

At his impeachment trial, they presented a devastating video in which top Democrats, including impeachment managers Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Eric Swalwell of California, used the bipartisan political cliché "fight like hell!" countless times.

This phrase is as much a part of America’s bellicose public-affairs jargon as target markets, battleground states, and the War on Poverty.

●Dictator on day one: Kamala Harris told a Univision audience on Thursday: "Donald Trump has said he will be a dictator on Day One."

Fox News’ Sean Hannity asked Trump last Dec. 5: "You’re not going to be a dictator, are you?” Trump jokingly replied, "No, no, no, other than day one. We’re closing the border, and we’re drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I’m not a dictator."

This would reverse Biden’s Day One "dictatorship" in which his lawful executive orders opened the border and killed the Keystone XL Pipeline and other fossil-fuel ventures.

Should Trump have spoken more carefully? Yes. Will Trump open concentration camps? No.

●Bloodbath: In her debate with Trump, Kamala Harris parroted a phony Democrat talking point. "Donald Trump the candidate has said in this election there will be a bloodbath, if the outcome of this election is not to his liking." Nope! On March 16, Trump predicted that a Democratic victory would trigger "a bloodbath" . . . in the auto industry, not the streets.

●"Fight! Fight! Fight!"

In a uniquely lame critique, CNN’s Jamie Gangel slammed Trump for defiantly waving his right fist and reassuring the world of his resilience by saying, "Fight! Fight! Fight!" moments after an assassin shot him on July 13 in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Gangel scolded Trump — even as he was nursing a fresh, nearly fatal, bullet wound.

"That’s not the message that we want to be sending right now," Gangel scowled. "We want to tamp it down.”

"Someone attempted to assassinate my father tonight, and this is what @CNN is focused on," Donald J. Trump, Jr. reacted via X. "These people are vile."

Between now and Nov. 5, Trump and his supporters must use such hard facts, thoroughly and completely, to win distracted voters who too often fall for the Democratic-left’s relentlessly repeated lies.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News Contributor. Read Deroy Murdock's Reports — Read More Here.