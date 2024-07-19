Biden Should Resign as Candidate, and President

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

If rumors are confirmed and Joe Biden has decided to pull out of the race for president but will remain in office until his term expires on Jan. 20, 2025.

America could be left in an enormous lurch.

That is, a potential massive disaster.

If Biden is too diminished mentally to be a candidate for president, he must resign the office immediately.

With Russia and China circling the ship of state like hungry sharks, we dare not leave America in the hands of someone who is too mentally hindered, to run for president.

Translation?

If he can’t run, he shouldn’t serve.

This is not a matter of politics, it's the ultimate question of our national security.

An enfeebled Biden would not just be president for a few weeks.

He would have to serve for six months — more than enough time for China to invade Taiwan, Russia to move against the rest of Eastern Europe. enough time for Iran to attack Israel with nuclear weapons.

Some Democrats may regret leaving the country in the hands of Vice President Kamala Harris. They may fantasize about putting Michelle Obama or Hillary Clinton in the Oval Office instead.

The time for these doubts is long past.

Harris is the elected vice president and to depart from the constitutional order of cession would be to complete our country’s transition into a banana republic.

We cannot permit very recent polling to sweep aside the constitution.

That way is the path to guaranteed anarchy.

Politically, we cannot permit the Democrats to manipulate the current crisis to regain their footing and start a whole new election with a whole new candidate.

This is not the Roman Empire searching for a new ruler, following an emperor's death.

Its an American constitutional democracy.

Dick Morris is a former presidential adviser and political strategist. He is a regular contributor to Newsmax TV. Read Dick Morris' Reports — More Here.