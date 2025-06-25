Nothing 'Heroic' About Democrats Dangerous Tantrums

We Can't Afford to Ignore the Dangerous Tantrums of Democrats

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., was recently escorted from a press conference held by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

At the time, she was discussing the anti-ICE riots in California.

Sen. Padilla lost control of his behavior and had to be restrained.

What’s interesting about this incident? What's disturbing about it?

The left and its fawning media now regard him as a hero for it!

They even rushed to interview him, asked him about his feelings: what it was like for him to go through it all.

Leftism considers it heroic to lose control of your emotions.

They literally melt down in the presence of anyone who holds a different view.

To them, it’s a badge of virtue and courage. "Oh my God, I’m in the presence of a fascist who wants to cut taxes, cut government fraud, and arrest gang murderers. I don’t know how much more I can take!"

Leftist views have become so insane, so unhinged and so utterly irrational that any alternative view is simply a common sense one.

Today’s Republicans simply state obvious facts that not long ago both Democrats and Republicans used to agree upon.

For example: That a country should have borders; that those borders should be enforced; that anyone known to be a violent rapist, murderer, gang member or terrorist should most certainly be excluded from entering the country; and that a legitimate purpose of government was to keep such violent and dangerous people restrained and away from innocent citizens.

Left wingers are now in the business of showing each other, and the world, how much compassion they have for gang members, murderers and thugs such as the mullahs in Iran working to build nuclear weapons with money given to them by America!

Weapons that they will seek to use on Israel and even the United States.

Leftism is based on two essential features: emotion and coercion. One leads to the other. If your life and your thinking are governed entirely by emotion, then inevitably you turn to coercion.

Think of the perspective of a two-year-old.

A two-year-old throwing a tantrum wants his way.

At that age, it’s normal and natural.

You don’t give them their way, because giving in could hurt others and themselves.

Being frustrated when throwing a tantrum is just part of growing up.

If you let that two-year-old have their way, he’d throw things, break things and destroy everything in sight.

Even the most negligent parent wouldn’t let them get away with it.

And as a two-year-old, he’d only get so far.

At that age he’s only so strong and possesses a limited intellectual capacity.

Given power, leftists are just like the emotional two-year-olds, but they have the full force of nuclear weapons, the IRS, the U.S. military, the FBI, and so much else that they’re now (after Trump’s delightfully ferocious second term) happier than ever to unleash on dissenters.

The left wants it their way.

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were in office, they used the force of government — the FBI, the IRS, the CDC, pretty much everything — to get what they wanted.

They did so boldly and self-righteously.

They branded anyone challenging or questioning them as an "enemy of democracy."

It was seemingly their pat answer for anyone or anything challenging their imperious reign.

With leftism, as with all forms of totalitarianism, might makes right.

Study the personal histories of tyrants like Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, and Mao Zedong. They were big babies, but dangerous ones, employing their tantrums to slaughter millions.

Today’s left in America is no different.

Alex Padilla is a case in point.

However, if they regain power over America’s executive or congressional branches, they will unleash a tyrannical force like nothing seen so far.

And we will not always have President Donald Trump to protect us.

We must never lose sight of the danger that threatens our future.

This is why it's important to cherish, yes cherish, Mr. Trump and all he’s doing for our nation and its now battered Constitution.

But we must start looking beyond.

We’ve got to establish a base, not just politically, but in our culture, in our academic, media and corporate worlds, to furiously push back against the radical two-year-olds, replacing them with reason, common sense, liberty, rationality, individualism, and truth.

Gen. Stonewall Jackson, once reportedly told a fearful topographer, Jedediah Hotchkiss,

"Never take counsel of your fears."

We should never be afraid to speak up for what’s good, honest, and true.

Brash as he is, Trump provided the role model for doing so that can reverberate and inspire for years to come. The man literally took a bullet, and nearly did a second time, for our freedom.

Liberty is on the line. Human civilization is on the line. As the left remains unchecked, make no mistake, they will seek to devour all that makes life worth living.

We can't let that happen.

We can’t lose life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

Michael J. Hurd, Ph.D. is a psychotherapist with a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Psychology. He's the author of "Grow Up America" and "Bad Therapy, Good Therapy," (see: www.DrHurd.com). Dr. Hurd has been quoted in and/or appeared on over 30 radio shows/podcasts (including Rush Limbaugh and Larry Elder), and on Newsmax TV. He also authors two self-help columns weekly. Dr. Hurd resides in Charleston, South Carolina. Read More Dr. Hurd's Reports — More Here.