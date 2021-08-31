Is the War in Afghanistan Really Over?

The war in Afghanistan is over. We know it's over because Marine General Kenneth McKenzie and Secretary of State Antony Blinken told us it's over Monday afternoon. President Joe Biden said he would tell us so some time Tuesday.

But is it? When someone declares "the war is over," that generally means the beginning of peace, the end to hostilities, and a renewed hope for the future.

After the last C-17 lifted off from Kabul Airport at 3:29 pm ET, McKenzie, who serves as commander of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), said the Taliban had been very "pragmatic and businesslike" during the U.S. evacuation. He added that they "established a firm perimeter outside of the airfield to prevent people from coming on the airfield during departure." He concluded that they were "helpful."

MaKenzie continued to speak glowingly of the terrorists: "I do know this just speaking clearly practically as a professional, they helped us secure the airfield, not perfectly, but they gave it a very good effort, and it was actually significantly helpful to us, particularly here at the end."

Johnny "Joey" Jones, a double amputee Marine veteran who lost both his legs in a 2010 IED explosion while serving in Afghanistan, had something to say about the Taliban militants that took his limbs.

"If you want to know what betrayal is?" he said. "Have a man who commanded you to die/lose limbs fighting the Taliban address the world speaking glowingly about the Taliban."

Betrayal continued to be defined by action — or in some cases inaction.

When ABC News interviewed the president earlier this month, anchor George Stephanopoulos pressed him on the issue of getting every American out before withdrawing all forces — even if it meant remaining there after the August 31 deadline set by the Taliban.