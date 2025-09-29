A Senator's Admission Proves Dems Place Party Over Country

Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat, made a startling confession Saturday about his own party's continued support of Joe Biden, despite Biden's obvious mental decline.

"When you're facing the specter of Donald Trump potentially being reelected to the presidency, and you have in the sitting president the presumptive nominee, it's understandable that you're not gonna be inclined to do or say things that might weaken that presumptive nominee against Trump, given the threat that he poses," Ossoff said.

That caught the attention of a Twitchy writer who uses the byline "Just Mindy."

"He admitted he cared more about the Democratic Party keeping power than his actual constituents," she said, and added, "Hope Georgians remember this when they go to the ballot box when he is up for re-election."

That would be next year.

In other words, Ossoff believed that it would be far better to have a mentally challenged Democrat represent the United States on the world stage, and make decisions that affect Americans, than to have Trump return to office.

And that wasn't just Ossoff’s opinion — that was the thinking of everyone in the Biden administration, other Democrats up and down the line, and legacy media figures.

Even as late as last year, when Biden was preparing his reelection campaign, MSNBC host "Morning Joe" Scarborough threw his total support behind the 46th president.

"Start your tape right now because I'm about to tell you the truth," he said. "And F--- you if you can't handle the truth. This version of Biden intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I have known him for years. The Brzezinskis have known him for 50 years. If it weren't the truth I wouldn't say it."

Scarborough wanted us to disregard the Biden we saw on our TVs: Not knowing where he was, shaking hands with people who weren't there, losing track of his thoughts mid-sentence. It was reminiscent of a line from George Orwell's dystopian novel, "1984."

"The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."

The media is supposed to be the government's primary watchdog — a guardian for the people. Instead it's become a mouthpiece for the Democratic Party. As a result we have party over country, and the country, along with the American people, paid the price.

We paid the price when Biden opened the borders and admitted millions of unvetted immigrants from countries all over the globe — including gang members and terrorists.

We paid the price when Biden turned off the spigot of U.S. oil and gas leases, raising fuel prices, which in turn inflated the prices of all goods and services.

We paid the price when Biden weaponized the legal system against his enemies, including Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone, Peter Navarro, and Jan. 6, 2021 defendants guilty of nothing other than trespassing.

We paid the price when Biden trampled on the First Amendment free speech rights of Americans.

We paid the price when Biden sold off half of America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserves to foreign countries — reserves meant for us in case of an emergency.

We paid the price when Biden gave our service members an ultimatum — either take an untested COVID-19 vaccine and boosters, or leave military service.

We paid the price with Biden's disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, resulting in 13 dead American service members and emboldening our enemies.

We paid the price when Biden encouraged our enemies further by approving a "woke" LGBTQ+ military, rather than one emphasizing preparedness.

The international community paid the price when Biden created a more dangerous world — one that led to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and terror attacks on Israel.

And today, congressional Democrats are threatening a government shutdown over Medicaid funds for illegal aliens. They want American taxpayers to cover the cost of benefits for people who entered the country illegally.

Today's Democrats would rather rule over a burning ash heap than be governed by someone else in a thriving America with a vibrant economy.

They would prefer to reign in hell than to serve in Heaven, and for that reason they must be defeated.

Democrats should never again hold any position of power until they put the United States and the American people first.

Biden showed us all what America last looks like.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and is a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He's also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and a Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.