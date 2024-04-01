Defeating Biden in November Will Restore Decency

The legacy media often describes President Joe Biden as a "devout Catholic," but he has yet to demonstrate it: He has a miserly donation record to the church, and he supports unrestricted abortion — for any reason and at any stage of pregnancy.

So his observance of Easter this year, the holiest day in the Christian calendar, shouldn’t have come as a surprise.

But it did.

The White House gave its first hint last week when it announced the activities planned for the occasion. They included the now-traditional Easter egg roll and an Easter egg decoration contest for the 2024 "Celebrating National Guard Families" art event.

The contestants, children of those serving in the National Guard, were prohibited from submitting any religious-themed Easter egg designs.

Seriously? Easter celebrates the resurrection of Christ — the event upon which all of Christianity is based.

But then it got worse — a lot worse.

On Good Friday — the day Jesus of Nazareth died on the cross — the White House published a proclamation about its official observance of March 31, Easter Sunday.

"I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR. . . . do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility," he said. "I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity."

Michigan-based Twitter/X user RightGlockMom reminded Biden that his proclamation was inappropriate.

"Mr. President," she began:

"March 31, 2024 is Easter Sunday - the day that DEFINES Christianity across the world.

"Your proclamation intentionally insults us. We've seen enough ‘visibility' by your Administration."

Actor James Woods was just as outraged.

"This vile hypocrite banned any reference to Christ on the most holy of Christian holidays, but honors transvestites instead," he tweeted.

"How is it possible the world has gone this mad, and it is simply shrugged off by millions on the lunatic left?"

And "the lunatic left" wasn’t finished. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul ordered major landmarks in the Empire State to be lit up in pink, white, and blue in celebration of Transgender Day of Visibility on Easter Sunday.

The landmarks that were lit include One World Trade Center, Kosciuszko Bridge, the Empire State Plaza, the State Fairgrounds, the Lake Placid Olympic Center, and even Niagara Falls.

This is a far cry from New York City in the mid-20th century.

A famous 1956 photograph depicts three Wall Street-area skyscrapers with interior lights lit up to form a bright, 150-foot-high cross in each building.

Reuters issued a "fact check" Friday suggesting that conservatives shouldn’t be upset over Biden and Hochul proclaiming Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility, because it occurs on every March 31, which just so happened to fall on Easter Sunday this year.

And Transgender Day of Visibility is the only day of visibility they have, and, as Twitter/X user Jarvis explained, it shouldn’t be confused "with the Trans Day of Remembrance, which is November 20."

He added that Transgender Day of Visibility should also never be confused with

Transgender Parent Day (first Sunday in November) Transgender Awareness Week (Nov 13-19) or International Pronouns Day (third Wednesday in October).

He went on to list more than 20 other periods dedicated to sexual nonconformists, including four that get entire months: Pride Month (June) LGBT History Month (October), Bisexual Health Awareness Month (March), and Trans Awareness Month (November, which is in addition to Transgender Awareness Week).

Apparently there is no Normal People’s Day, Week, or Month.

So much for diversity and inclusiveness.

But the fact that "Transgender Day of Visibility" just happened to fall on Easter Sunday this year is irrelevant.

The White House knew exactly what it was doing — they favored LGBT nonsense over Easter on purpose.

Transgender Day of Visibility was established in 2009 — during the start of the Obama administration. Yet the first time the White House observed it was in 2021 — the first year of Biden’s presidency.

When Biden ran for president in 2020, he said that he would "restore decency to the White House."

That’s another campaign promise he broke, and one more reason Nov. 5 may be the most important election in our lifetime.

And although the media often describes him as a "devout Catholic," he never seems to describe himself that way.

Maybe that’s one lie he doesn’t want to answer for when he meets his Maker.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.