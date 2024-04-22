Biden is Gutting Girls' and Women's Title IX Protections

Last week President Joe Biden announced that he was expanding rights under Title IX, by including transgenderism in its definition of sex.

Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal funding.

The rule change doesn’t directly address the issue of transgender females (biological males) playing in girls’ and women’s sports. However, a draft proposal would have forced schools receiving federal funds to permit men to compete against women.

But while rule change avoids that particular issue, it opens the door to schools losing federal funding if they refuse to permit male students identifying as females to use facilities reserved for females such as dorm rooms, restrooms and shower facilities.

In short, the rule change doesn’t protect girls and women as Title IX was designed — it sets them up to become victims. It’s now a weapon to be used against girls and women.

“I never thought I’d see the day where Title IX would be used to harm women, but sadly, that day has come,” former Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos told National Review.

“The Biden administration’s radical rewrite of Title IX guts the half-century of protections and opportunities for women and callously replaces them with radical gender theory, as Biden’s far-left political base demanded. This regulation is an assault on women and girls,” she added.

Biden Education Secretary Miguel Cardona acknowledges that Title IX was initially established to protect the educational rights of girls and women.

“Before Title IX was passed in 1972, women and girls didn't have equal access to education in this country," Cardona told the Washington Examiner last week. "That was unacceptable then, and it's unfathomable now.”

Although the rule change sidesteps transgender sports for the moment, critics see it coming over the horizon.

"The Department of Education has placed Title IX, and the decades of advancement and protections for women and girls that it has yielded, squarely on the chopping block," said Rep. Virginia Foxx , R-N.C, chairwoman of the House Education and Workforce Committee.

She added that “This final rule dumps kerosene on the already raging fire that is Democrats' contemptuous culture war that aims to radically redefine sex and gender.”

And more kerosene was dumped “on the already raging fire” last week when the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court opinion and permitted a biological boy to compete in girls’ sports despite West Virginia’s “Save Women’s Sports Act,” which was designed to prevent that.

That decision has already received some pushback by the very girls the West Virginia law was meant to protect.

“FIVE middle school female athletes in West Virginia refuse to throw shot put against male, Becky Pepper-Jackson,” wrote Riley Gaines , women’s sports activist and former Kentucky swimmer. “This comes just 2 days after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the WV law that says you must compete in the category that matches your sex.”

She added, “It’s a sad day when 13-14yr old girls have to be the adults in the room, but I couldn't be more inspired by and proud of these girls.”

The 2-1 decision was drafted by Judge Toby J. Heytens, who was appointed to the court on June 30, 2021, by President Joseph R. Biden Jr.

Judge G. Steven Agee, a George W, Bush appointee, dissented.

As for Title IX, Kristen Waggoner, president, CEO, and general counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom gave her brief and brutal legal opinion of the new federal rules.

“The Biden admin can't redefine ‘sex’ in Title IX without affecting women's opportunities, including women’s sports. Under these rule changes, privacy, safety, parental rights, free speech, and — yes — women’s sports are at risk,” she said on Twitter/X.

“This is an abuse of federal power that is anti-women, anti-science, and anti-logic,” Waggoner continued, before adding a promise: “See you in court, @POTUS.”

Biden’s claim that the new Title IX rules will expand protections is just as absurd as his claims of being raised in a black-Jewish-Puerto Rican-Irish-Polish neighborhood, his claim that Bidenomics is working, and that his Uncle Bosey was eaten by cannibals during World War II.

And it’s one more reason to cancel his lease on the White House in November.