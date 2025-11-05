How We Fell Into the Abyss, How We'll Crawl Back Out

Yesterday’s off-year elections should have been a wake-up call for Americans — particularly New York City’s mayoral election. Although Zohran Mamdani calls himself a democratic socialist, in his heart he’s a straight-up communist, anti-Semite, and anti-cop.

Mamdani promised to provide “free” public transportation and establish city-owned and operated grocery stores. He’s on record supporting government control of all means of production.

Although he claims he never supported “global jihad,” he’s on record praising jihad supporters and sympathizers, including radical imam Siraj Wahhaj, who was a character witness for the Blind Sheikh in the 1995 World Trade Center bombing trial.

A few years back Mamdani quoted Karl Marx: “Each according to their need, each according to their ability.” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, noted this Monday and responded, “This seems like an easy one, New York City.”

Cruz attached the image of a ballot depicting the first two choices:

The first said, “A DEMOCRAT. Just a Democrat.”

The second said, “AN ACTUAL COMMUNIST JIHADIST. A literal Karl Marx-quoting, America-hating Jihadist.”

And when House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., endorsed Mamdani, X user RennaW responded in mock approval, “Combining jihad and Marxism in one convenient package.”

Mamdani was projected the winner within an hour after the polls closed.

And there were two Democrats running for governor of their respective states, who appeared on paper to be qualified and had honorably served their country.

Virginia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger served eight years as a CIA operations officer, and New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Mikie Sherrill served nine years as a U.S. naval officer.

Although both are women with a history of service, they failed to make the grade, according to girls’ and women’s rights activist Riley Gaines.

“Both Democrat candidates for governor in New Jersey and Virginia:

are women;

have served their country;

have daughters,” she began.

So far so good, right? Gaines disagreed: “Yet they consistently vote against measures that protect girl's and women’s opportunities, privacy, and safety. Remarkable.”

Remarkable, yes. Both are obviously accomplished, intelligent women, yet they would have their own daughters share showers, lavatories, and locker rooms with biological boys, and have them competing against boys in sports.

Both Spanberger and Sherrill were declared early winners.

How did we get to this place where socialism, antisemitism, and cop-hating are mainstream, and gender identity trumps safety and science?

Cornell University Law Professor William A. Jacobson recently appeared on Real America’s Voice Aubrey Shines Show, where he confirmed that a huge part of the problem was education.

Left-wing progressives “understood that if they can get control of the educational system, they can change the country.”

Jacobson, who also founded the Equal Protection Project, explained that “what you see is over the last 30 to 40 years, the capture of education, first higher ed, and now moving into K through 12, by the left.”

And we see the results every day:

Johnny can’t read, but he knows what every color on the pride flag represents.

Timmy can’t write, but he “knows” that Americans occupy “stolen” land.

Mary can’t work out math problems, but she “knows” she’s racist because she’s white.

Sally doesn’t have a clue how government works, but she “knows” capitalism isn’t fair.

Even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was unable to correctly name the three branches of government.

“If we work our butts off to make sure that we take back all three chambers of Congress — uh, rather, all three chambers of government: the presidency, the Senate, and the House,” she said in 2018.

The three branches (not chambers) of government are the executive, legislative, and judicial.

Trust in both politicians and government are nearly nonexistent, while political division in America appears to be at an all-rime high, resulting in congressional gridlock.

But Julie Shiposh explains in her book, “The United States: The Path to a New Birth of Freedom,” that we’ve been there before — twice, in fact. The first time was at our nation’s founding, and the second was the Civil War. And each era resulted in a rebirth of freedom.

The first gave us the Bill of Rights, ratified in 1791. The second resulted in the Reconstruction Amendments, which abolished slavery, established citizenship, equal protection under the law, and protected voting rights for African Americans.

As Jacobson revealed, the key is education. Secretary Linda McMahon has marching orders to dismantle the Department of Education, while locally, parents are getting more vocal at school board meetings.

That, combined with the future revolt in New York City by voters who realize the gravity of their mistake, and lesser revolts in Virginia and New Jersey, will bring about Shiposh’s “new birth of freedom.”

We did it before. We’ll do it again.