Dems Push for Reparations While Ignoring Modern-day Slavery

At the same time that Democrats are considering the payment of slavery reparations to people who were never slaves, financed by people who were never slaveowners, they’re turning their backs on actual, modern-day slavery: the trafficking of children.

There can be no crime more heinous than robbing young children of their innocence by buying and selling them in the international market for sexual purposes. Yet government officials pretend that the practice doesn’t even exist.

This week the California Assembly Public Safety Committee blocked a proposal to classify child trafficking as a "serious felony" punishable by death or life imprisonment, despite being approved by the state Senate with bipartisan support.

"You know you’re on the wrong side of an issue when you deliver a win for human traffickers," California GOP chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said. "Democrats on the Public Safety Committee proved they have no intention of protecting the lives of Californians, let alone protecting innocent children from the horrors of human trafficking. What we saw today from California Democrats was heartless and disgusting."

However, Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., vowed to step in to try to save the bill.

This would be the same Gavin Newsom who signed a bill into law less than three years ago to reduce the penalties for convicted pedophiles.

But it’s not just California Democrats. This week the Biden Justice Department removed "International Sex Trafficking of Minors" as an area of concern from its website.

While this was deleted without explanation, it appears to indicate that the Biden administration isn’t taking crimes against children seriously.

And this may be understandable given that the rise in the sex trafficking of children can arguably be traced to the Biden White House itself.

How so?

Child trafficking is a natural result of the total lack of control at the southern border, leading to hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied minors to freely enter the United States. And once they’re here, what happens to them?

Said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, "Biden does not care about the 300,000 plus unaccompanied children that have been placed with sponsors since he became president."

And of that number, more than 85,000 "children are missing under Joe Biden," according to Senate Republicans. "He has created the largest child trafficking ring in U.S. history." Possibly the “largest child trafficking ring” in world history.

But to acknowledge it would be to admit failure at the border, so they just sweep it under the rug (or in this case erase it from their website) and pretend it doesn’t exist.

Although government may want us to forget the problem, the public got a dramatic awakening with the release of the Mel Gibson-produced film, "Sound of Freedom."

The film stars Jim Caviezel, who had the title role in another Gibson blockbuster, "The Passion of the Christ."

In "Sound of Freedom" he portrays an actual Department of Homeland Security agent, Tim Ballard, who tracked down international child sex traffickers.

The movie grossed nearly $20 million in its opening weekend and beat out the latest "Indiana Jones" adventure on "Freedom’s" July 4 opening. But despite its appeal among filmgoers, it was generally panned by liberal and mainstream media. For example:

The New York Times claimed that "the narrative diffuses into an improbable 'Heart of Darkness' style river journey. Only kind of dull."

USA Today called the movie "as much a political football as it is an unlikely cinematic success."

Rolling Stone, however, took the cake. It described the film as a "hackneyed white savior narrative" and its subject matter a "delusion." It dismissed its audience as "white-haired" conspiracy theorists and called it a "movie for dads with brainworms."

However, the only reviews that count — the audience — gave it a 100% score, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

The Babylon Bee, a satirical “news” site with the motto "Fake News You Can Trust," demonstrated once again that they may be more accurate than The New York Times when it ran this headline: "Hollywood Confused By New Movie That Depicts Child Sex Trafficking As Bad."

A famous quote attributed to Indian lawyer, anti-colonial nationalist, and political ethicist Mahatma Gandhi goes: "the true measure of any society can be found in how it treats its most vulnerable members."

There can be nothing more vulnerable or more precious than the innocence of youth. Back in the day children were celebrated as the future of America.

We have a responsibility to protect and nurture children — not to allow them to be bought and sold on the market like hamburger.

It’s our moral duty.

Michael Dorstewitz is a retired lawyer and has been a frequent contributor to Newsmax. He is also a former U.S. Merchant Marine officer and an enthusiastic Second Amendment supporter. Read Michael Dorstewitz's Reports — More Here.