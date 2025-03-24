Hamas a Murderous Cult, No Defender of Rights

Stop calling them pro-Palestinian protesters. Stop calling them anti-Israel protesters.

Call them what they are: Pro Hamas. They support those who kill, burn alive, mutilate the bodies of babies, the rape of men and of women.

These people ransacked and occupied campuses across America. The people who rally in support of Mahmoud Khalil need to be properly labeled: Supporters of Hamas.

Yes, they are also pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel, but that is secondary to their raison d’etre. They are primarily pro-Hamas.

The cause they embrace is unique in the history of U.S. protest movements — unique because they embrace the murder, kidnapping, dismembering and raping of innocent Jewish children, as well as murdering their parents and grandparents during the Hamas heinous rampage through southern Israel on October 7, 2023.

One can argue the validity of showing support for Palestinians or support for Israel. One can agree to disagree on which side you take. But there is no validity for supporting Hamas. None.

Support for mass murder, for brutal kidnapping, for the ransoming of dead bodies is inhumane. It is immoral.

Celebrating death, dancing around their coffins, presenting the survivors with “goodie bags” is beyond the pale of acceptable. It is wrong by all standards of morality.

Celebrating and embracing these actions — justifying those reprehensible acts — is exactly what these rallies represent.

The saddest part is that these Hamas supporters with their fallacious arguments have insinuated themselves into the homes of many lovers of Israel. Their parents are stunned, devastated, shocked as their children they brought up, that they cherish justify these heinous, monstrous actions.

They listen as their children defend being pro-Hamas, explaining that Hamas is defending themselves against an oppressive, immoral, Israel.

How, I’ve been asked by more than one parent, is it possible that our children have come to embrace the cause of our enemy? How?

Deeply hurt by the arguments of their children, the conversations most often devolve into shouting matches.

To call those who perpetrated the atrocity on October 7, 2023, pro-Palestinian defenders of Palestinian rights is to whitewash the true Hamas agenda — an agenda that Hamas proclaims publicly. It is to justify Hamas’ murderous philosophy.

The best response I tell these parents — and all those pained by what is happening all around us, is to bring out the Hamas Charter, a charter that openly calls for the murder of all Jews.

In their own words:

The Day of Judgment will not come about until Moslems fight Jews and kill them. Then, the Jews will hide behind rocks and trees, and the rocks and trees will cry out: "O Moslem, there is a Jew hiding behind me, come and kill him." (Article 7)

The enemies have been scheming for a long time ... and have accumulated huge and influential material wealth. With their money, they took control of the world media ... With their money they stirred revolutions in various parts of the globe ... They stood behind the French Revolution, the Communist Revolution and most of the revolutions we hear about ... With their money they formed secret organizations — such as the Freemasons, Rotary Clubs and the Lions — which are spreading around the world, in order to destroy societies and carry out Zionist interests ... They stood behind World War I ... and formed the League of Nations through which they could rule the world. They were behind World War II, through which they made huge financial gains ... There is no war going on anywhere without them having their finger in it. (Article 22)

The HAMAS regards itself the spearhead and the vanguard of the circle of struggle against World Zionism ... Islamic groups all over the Arab world should also do the same, since they are best equipped for their future role in the fight against the warmongering Jews. (Article 32)

Hamas accepted this charter in 1988. While they revised the charter in 2017, Hamas did not revoke or invalidate their original charter. It still stands as the clearest and most succinct statement of the goals, objectives and ideology of Hamas.

This attitude toward the Jew is prevalent everywhere in Hamas. It is Hamas as evidenced by a typical sermon delivered by Atallah Abu Al-Subh, former Hamas minister of culture. This sermon was aired on Al-Aqsa TV, April 8, 2011:

Whoever is killed by a Jew receives the reward of two martyrs, because the very thing that the Jews did to the prophets was done to him.

The Jews are the most despicable and contemptible nation to crawl upon the face of the Earth, because they have displayed hostility to Allah.

Allah will kill the Jews in the hell of the world to come, just like they killed the believers in the hell of this world.

The Jews kill anyone who believes in Allah. They do not want to see any peace whatsoever on Earth."

The legal question as to whether a Green Card holder or a Student Visa holder can be deported for embracing terrorist ideology is not our discussion. Our discussion is about those who embrace Hamas.

Our values embrace the sanctity of life, even in death. Israel has been protecting the dignity of those murdered and those taken hostage by Hamas. It is time for the awful, obscene, truth to be known. There can be only one conclusion.

Hamas is a death cult. Hamas is a murderous agency that celebrates the brutal murder of Jews. Those who advocate for Hamas need to be called supporters of murderers not defenders of Palestinian human rights.

Micah Halpern is a political and foreign affairs commentator. He founded "The Micah Report" and hosts "Thinking Out Loud with Micah Halpern," a weekly TV program, and "My Chopp," a daily radio spot. Follow him on Twitter @MicahHalpern. Read Micah Halpern's Reports — More Here.