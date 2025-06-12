Don't Think Trump's Pragmatism Is Lack of Support for Israel

The Mideast continually changes, and quite dramatically.

We are witness to an entirely whole new world order.

President Donald J. Trump has reshaped the region.

The alterations are not yet complete.

There is much more to come as decisions are made, tweaked, abandoned, and reshaped.

What we know for sure is that because of this president of the United States, new realities are emergent.

Major winners in this massive shift are, in order, Turkey, Syria, Yemen, Iran, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Major losers are, in order, Israel, Russia, China and Egypt.

These shifts, these changes, are massive.

Israel, the eye of the storm, has been sidelined. Not quite abandoned, but seriously sidelined.

Israel, the country in this region with the most skin in the game, was as taken by surprise as were the other regional players.

The Jewish state was neither consulted nor given advanced notice about how her world was about to change. The shock waves from earthquake-like decisions throughout the region were felt most strongly in Israel.

Know this --- Donald Trump has not abandoned Israel.

This writer does not for a moment believe, as many Israelis and many lovers of Israel believe, that the U.S. president has tossed Israel aside for the opportunity to make peace with nations long viewed as adversaries.

True, Israel learned of the agreement reached by the United States and the Houthis from the internet, and just as true that agreements the United States is making with Iran and Syria will benefit all their coffers, but he is not abandoning Israel.

He is minimizing her place in his world order.

President Donald J. Trump is not an idealogue.

He is not a philosopher.

He does not subscribe to a philosophy.

Donald J. Trump is a pragmatist.

He has objectives and goals.

His task, his mission, is to accomplish those goals.

He believes that military intervention is to be used only when all else fails.

He believes people in the Mideast will behave to maximize their economic and business interests. That good business relations with Iran, Syria, and Turkey will help everyone ---even Israel, and especially the United States.

Trump is not acting to protect Israel.

He's acting to protect the interests of the United States.

And that is why he concluded an agreement with the Houthis to stop attacking maritime shipping lanes, to stop attacking commercial vessels, he did not tack on that the Houthis should stop bombing Israel.

The raison d’etre of our nation's 47th commander in chief, is the best interests of the country he was elected to lead and defend.

That's why he is lifting sanctions on Iran and Syria.

It's also why:

Trump met the new dictator of Syria, Ahmed al Sharaa, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Trump shook his hand.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey joined the meeting on Zoom.

It was Turkey and Saudi Arabia who brokered the historic meeting.

When al Sharaa of Syria agreed to the conditions that Trump stipulated --- an agreement that leads to the lifting the sanctions --- Turkey will benefit.

Without sanctions Turkey can legally trade with Syria. And Turkey can help in rebuilding that war-torn country which the United States and the international community will be sponsoring. Billions of dollars will be injected into Turkey’s economy.

And U.S. industry and markets will flow into Syria allowing for the natural gas and oil of Syria will be tapped by Uncle Sam.

Qatar will be able to take advantage of the Syrian market, as well.

To be certain, Al Sharaa, is no saint.

Let's not forget he's the head of ISIS forces regionally.

His legions have been brutally murdering Syria’s Alawites, the tribe that is part of the ousted dictator’s family.

Under his tutelage there has been a rampage murdering and attacking Druze villages ---simply because they are different.

Since assuming Syrian leadership, this Syrian dictator and terrorist is no longer using the name al Golani or Jolani depending on your Arabic dialect.

He instead uses the name al Sharaa.

He's exchanged his terrorist fatigues for suits and ties.

As for Iran, Trump agreed to allow for the ability to produce nuclear energy — but they must abandon their goal of attaining a nuclear weapon. For Iran, it’s a deal worth doing. Once sanctions against them are lifted, they will catapult into the world economy.

While the ultimate decision-making lies in the hands of the president, the White House is not a monolith.

The re-positioning of Mike Waltz from national security adviser to UN ambassador gave the upper hand to U.S. Vice President JD Vance and to Donald Trump, Jr., both of whom strongly subscribe to the philosophies of non-intervention.

Waltz, along with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio balanced the president’s inner circle and think otherwise. Now the non-interventionist camp has more of President Trump's attention.

The new perceived reality is that Israel and the status of Israel’s safety is not a priority in Trump’s calculus. That worries most Israeli leaders and thinkers.

They are flummoxed.

They do not know how to influence or help guide their long-time friend, President Trump.

Secretly, many are quietly hoping --- even praying, for the Iranians to scuttle their agreement and give the U.S. the foundation to reinstate sanctions, inclusive of, and sanctioning, a military strike against Iran’s nuclear sites.

They're hoping that the United States will realize that Israel understands the Mideast region.

Understands the leaders and understands how their regional partners play the game called peace and partnership.

Now, we shall wait and see.

Micah Halpern is a political and foreign affairs commentator.