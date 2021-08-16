Biden and Handlers Hunker in Bunkers During National Security Blunders

There’s little wonder why Joe Biden left his Wilmington, Delaware, home last Friday for the presidential retreat at Camp David with no public events scheduled until August 18 in the middle of his administration’s self-inflicted national security crises at the southern border, along strategic oil and gas supply routes, and in the total collapse of U.S.- supported Afghanistan anti-Taliban defenses.

As White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended Biden’s decision to “take time off “ at the presidential retreat: “He likes Camp David…It’s a place to be outside, spend time with family, and certainly has beautiful, beautiful scenery there.”

Methinks there is a more literal interpretation for Joe’s “presidential retreat,” one involving an escape to contemplate political damage control following disastrous reversals of Trump administration domestic and national policies.

'Unsustainable' Biden Border Blunders

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was caught on a leaked audio telling Texas border agents: “A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said, ‘Look, you know, if, if our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose, and this is unsustainable.”’

Mayorkas added, “We can’t continue like this, our people in the field can’t continue and our system isn’t built for it.”

More than 200,000 known encountered illegal immigrants crossed that border last month alone, with 2 million projected to walk through by year’s end. These are the highest numbers seen in two decades, including a record 19,000 unaccompanied minors during July, and the second-highest number of family unit encounters, at around 80,000.

This deluge is heavily attributable to Biden’s executive order that ended Trump's nearly 500 miles of new wall construction; reestablished Obama's "catch-and-release" policy; terminated Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols which kept migrants in Mexico as they awaited political asylum hearings; and exempted unaccompanied children from Trump’s Title 42 coronavirus protection policy allowing Border Patrol agents to turn back illegal crossers.

Consequential COVID-19 spread, child education and welfare costs, drug addiction, and crime impacts, will be felt far beyond border states, including burdened liberal-leaning northern communities.

Paradoxically, although Biden is against requiring proof of identity to vote, he simultaneously advocates proof of receiving mandated COVID vaccinations for citizens, yet none for millions of illegal aliens from infection-ravaged countries who are given free passes through our southern border along with government transportation to a neighborhood near you.

Internal War on American Energy Independence

At urgings of his party’s influential far left elements, Joe Biden: shut down the Keystone XL pipeline and drilling in ANWR; suspended oil leases on federal land even after a court ruled the moratorium illegal; increased fuel-mileage standards for cars in favor of pushing electric vehicles that depend on rare earth materials from China; and invoked the Endangered Species Act as part of a strategy to reduce drilling on private land in the West.

Then inexplicably, while capping American oil and gas development and export markets, Biden simultaneously dropped sanctions against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic that will deliver natural gas to energy-starved Germany, his administration now pleads with OPEC to supply more oil to reduce politically problematic escalating U.S. pump prices.

No less than National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned: “Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic.”

Sullivan’s pathetic plea added: “While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022. At a critical moment in the global recovery, this is simply not enough.”

Yes, let’s recall that prior to the pandemic, thanks to private innovation, the end of a U.S. oil export ban passed by the GOP-controlled Congress in 2015, and President Trump’s deregulation, America had to import less foreign oil with strategic leverage over Russia and OPEC.

Replay of 1975 Saigon Collapse Tragedy in Kabul

Biden declined to answer any reporter questions about the dire Afghanistan situation shouted at him as he traveled from Wilmington to Camp David. His last statements on the matter were issued last Tuesday during White House remarks.

After word got out that 3,000 troops (since upgraded to 6,000) were being dispatched to protect diplomat evacuations from the American Embassy in Kabul, he said, “They’ve got to fight for themselves, fight for their nation.”

Following 20 years of war, virtually everything America has invested in sacred blood and costly treasure has since crumbled.

In barely a week’s time, the Biden administration’s replacement of Trump “condition-based” Afghanistan troop draw-down with an unplanned and chaotic cut-and-run retreat has led to a Taliban takeover of the entire country that had even failed to pre-arrange for protection of our own evacuating personnel.

As opined by Wall Street Journal editors, President Biden “could have withdrawn U.S. forces in a careful way based on a plan to shore up Afghan forces or midwife an alliance between regional tribal warlords and the government in Kabul. The President did none of that.”

Yesterday, the country’s capital, Kabul — a city of 6 million people — fell without resistance. Afghanistan’s president fled, Taliban released inmates at the largest prison, and American Embassy personnel frantically burned documents in preparation for immediate facility abandonment.

During that swift and sweeping advance, Afghan security forces, estimated to number 350,000 versus 75,000 Taliban — but without U.S. air support — routinely surrendered without a fight, turning over state-of-art American supplied weaponry to Taliban fighters.

Retired former Trump national security advisor Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster had providently predicted: “The Afghan military was designed to have a very strong plug-in firepower. Without that, they’re in trouble.”

Meanwhile, thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. are in desperate races to leave the country, with about 18,000 having applied for a U.S. Special Immigrant Visa as they wait to escape areas under Taliban control.

Even some in the Democratic media have picked up the Vietnam metaphor — “Biden’s Saigon” — harking back to tragic and humiliating images of the evacuation of American diplomatic staff and South Vietnamese people via helicopters from the rooftop of the U.S. Embassy in Saigon on 29 April 1975.

Now, with the Taliban having seized control of Afghanistan using U.S. weapons, escalating waves of COVID-infected illegal aliens and drug cartels crashing our open border, and OPEC in charge of filling our gas tanks, it’s long past time for Joe Biden and his handlers to leave their self-protective bunkers and finally defend American interests.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 10 books, "What Makes Humans Truly Exceptional," (2021) is available on Amazon along with all others. Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.