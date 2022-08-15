Don't Blame Dedicated FBI Agents for Top Level Politicos

Attorney General Merrick Garland got it very right when he released an Aug. 11 public announcement defending FBI agents as “dedicated, patriotic public servants.”

Garland appropriately recognized that “Every day they protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights. They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves.”

No fair-minded people would blame these professionals for carrying out orders from their superiors above all including himself — which is exactly what we all should expect them to do.

Unfortunately, many of those top authorities they answer to are political appointees who are controlled and/or beholden above all to biased partisan Executive Branch priorities regarding who they wish to protect … and from whom.

Whereas this is not entirely a new phenomenon, the DOJ politization trend has decidedly and aggressively shifted in favor of protecting and advancing Democrat administration agendas.

AG Garland’s unprecedented authorization of the Aug. 8 raid on former President Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago has all appearances of representing the greatest political overreach of his office in our nation’s history.

Ordering this just months before a critical national midterm congressional election is suspect enough, while targeting it upon the likely opponent of the sitting president who appointed him raises mistrust of motives by many to epic levels.

Particularly troubling is Garland’s lack of clear predicate purpose for the warrant which dispatched about 30 armed FBI agents into private resident spaces, forced open Donald Trump’s personal safe, and even rummaged through the former first lady’s wardrobe closet.

Christina Bonn, a Trump attorney at the scene who was not allowed to witness the document search and seizures, was incredulous regarding any reasonable justifications.

Bonn told the Epoch Times: “They don’t want to disclose what they’re doing, because what they’re doing is wrong. And so they want to hide it behind the premise of ‘Oh it’s a matter of national security and classified documents, so we can’t disclose to you what we’re doing or why we’re doing it. But just trust us. We’re not lying to you.”’

President Trump had full authority as all presidents do to declassify any federal documents.

Document disputes are typically settled in negotiation, and that is reportedly how any outstanding Trump disputes with the National Archives over documents in his possession had been proceeding.

Also recall that former FBI Director James Comey not only took his handwritten notes when he was fired by Trump in 2017, but even leaked confidential information to the New York Times without any legal repercussions.

Worse, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton failed to turn over tens of thousands of emails and documents from her server, including many discovered to be classified. Moreover, those national security-sensitive documents were under congressional subpoena at the time when Clinton aids deleted files with BleachBit and destroyed cellphones with hammers.

Nevertheless, Hillary’s home was never raided, nor was she ever prosecuted.

Will Chamberlain, a senior counsel at the Internet Accountability Project, observed in an Aug. 9 tweet, “After six years of unfounded, absurd investigations of President Trump, the presumption is that any investigation of President Trump is politically motivated, and the burden of proof is on FBI/DOJ to prove otherwise.”

Nor were Trump associates spared from special prosecutorial attention.

In 2017, the FBI and DOJ obtained two extensions of a spying warrant on former Trump campaign aid Carter Page which were known to be based on illegal, false or unsubstantiated allegations. Kevin Clinesmith, a low-level FBI attorney confessed to falsifying information on a FISA report, but never served prison time nor lost his license to practice law.

A sting setup admitted by former FBI Director James Comey produced criminal charges that bankrupted Trump’s incoming National Security Director, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, turning this innocent man’s life into a living hell for four years.

Top FBI officials have a history of having people affiliated with former President Trump treated very harshly for misdemeanor offenses and process matters.

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro was arrested at the Reagan National Airport, handcuffed, put in leg shackles at the courthouse, denied food and water, refused permission to call to a lawyer, and briefly locked in solitary confinement in refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena regarding Capitol 6 riot testimony.

They could have instead simply summoned Navarro to appear in court for deliberation where he would have argued that any related information he possessed would be restricted by executive privilege status.

Many have legitimate reasons to suspect that political and media pressures on Merrick Garland to indict Donald Trump on anything ahead of 2024 presidential elections may tie the raid on his quarters as part of a House committee investigation fishing expedition for evidence.

Unless Trump’s charged offense is proven to present a serious risk to national security, at least half of the nation is likely to see the raid only as blatant proof of unequal two-tier justice.

The Mar-a-Lago invasion came at a particularly perilous political time for Joe Biden and his administration as the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware reportedly nears a decision on whether to charge Hunter Biden with alleged criminal tax evasion and money laundering.

According to disclosures made public by Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowas, and Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., the FBI deliberately promoted the fiction that evidence contained on Hunter’s “laptop from hell” was foreign disinformation to help Joe in the 2020 election.

AG Garland’s possession of explosive information on that hard drive also puts him in a position of facing decisions about addressing Biden family scandals that are no less politically loaded than his actions against Trump.

This grim reality is not lost on Republican lawmakers who are promising to subject the DOJ and the FBI to intense scrutiny following November midterm elections.

“When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned,” House Majority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in an Aug. 8 statement.

“Attorney General Garland,” he said, “preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”