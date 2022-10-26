US Will Emerge From Rule by Democrats Stronger, Wiser

Less than two years of far-left control of the White House and Congress should serve as a woke wake-up call shocking us out of complacency regarding fragility of American freedoms and perishability of life quality benefits that we had so recently taken for granted.

We have witnessed cherished constitutional principles of merit-based "equality" which rewards initiative and performance supplanted by matrix-formulated redistributive "equity" premised upon neo-Marxist oppressor-victim class divisions.

We have experienced money we have earned, families depend on, and have set aside for retirement lose value as consequences of political tax handouts for wasteful programs and destructive energy policies that have driven up costs for virtually everything we need.

We have observed and feared growing lawlessness resulting from permissive cashless bail and anti-law enforcement policies in predominantly Democrat-controlled urban areas which make us feel increasingly less safe.

We have seen images of vast numbers of unvetted migrants pour through our nation's open southern border — reportedly 2.7 million this year alone and not counting more than a million other "got aways" — along with evidence of rampant sex and narcotics trafficking.

We have become alarmed and repulsed regarding divisive critical race theory, unpatriotic "1619 Project" and age-inappropriate sexually explicit materials that are being introduced to indoctrinate K-12 children in public schools throughout the country.

We have come to legitimately fear cancel culture workplace sanctions, social media banishments, and even monitoring as a potential "domestic terrorist" or "white supremist" for speaking out at a school board meeting or questioning the efficacy or safety of a vaccine or challenging the outcome of a national election.

We have encountered the reality of a blatantly politicized two-tier justice system which has unrelentingly pursued damaging misdeeds of a disfavored President Donald Trump while going to great lengths to cover up far more serious national security breaches by opponents Hillary Clinton over unsecured emails and questionable Joe Biden family interactions occurring globally.

We continue to shudder as an arguably scandal-impacted and seemingly befuddled commander-in-chief attempts to negotiate critical trade and national defense matters with foreign adversaries best described as being appreciably shrewd.

A dangerously idiotic example uses Russia as our representative to broker a renewed "Iran Nuclear Deal" at the same time Tehran is supplying advanced drone weaponry to Vladimir Putin's forces for attacks on Ukraine which we, in turn, are spending billions of dollars to defend.

The only good news here is to be grateful that all of this has happened rapidly and dramatically enough to capture the attention of a broadly complacent populace.

There is still time to prevent a House and Senate majority from killing the filibuster rule as promised with the razor-thin margin needed to add the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as reliably Democrat-voting states to retain their power hold in perpetuity.

There is still time to prevent "progressives" from packing the Supreme Court with constitutionally revisionist justices that will enshrine their ever-advancing political agendas.

There is still time to flip control of congressional oversight committees that are blocking investigations into potential acts of malfeasance and criminality on the part of high-level government officials.

Included are vital probes into COVID-19 origins, failures to protect U.S. border sovereignty, alleged FBI surveillance on the 2020 Trump candidacy and presidency, purportedly repeatedly employing false FISA court documents, and exposures of Biden, Inc. demons lurking in Hunter's "laptop from Hell," which, it can be argued, present foreign extortion risks.

There is still time to take back parental rights and responsibilities in our children's and grandchildren's educations through active participation on school boards and reviews of educational materials being offered at K-12 levels.

There is still time to keep careful watch over 2022 congressional and 2024 election processes.

Above all, there is still time to vote for people and policies that will return America to foundational principles and priorities that has made it great over nearly two and a half centuries.

President Ronald Reagan issued an urgent reminder that "Freedom ... is never more than one generation away from extinction."

Reagan added: "We didn't pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children's children what it was once like in the United States where men were free."

Yes, we can make this demand for freedom happen again — and we will — emerging from these painfully perilous experiences and lessons both wiser and stronger.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.