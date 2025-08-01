Activist Partisans Erode Confidence in Govt Law Enforcement

Curious minds have cause to ponder coincidences concerning now recognized signs of an Obama administration spy operation and related fraudulent Russia collusion charges against the 2016 Trump campaign.

Add to the above, a DOJ-authorized raid on his private Palm Beach, Florida Mar-a-Lago residence by agents of the FBI’s Washington, D.C. field office, and 51 spies who seemingly did all they could to coverup Hunter’s laptop from hell going into the 2020 election cycle.

We might only hope that discovery by incoming FBI Director Kash Patel of a secret headquarters room containing burn bags full of thousands of documents dating back to the bureau’s Trump-Russia probe during the 2016 campaign might provide additional long-overdue answers to help restore shattered public confidence in the leadership integrity of America’s powerful intelligence organizations.

The term "burn bags," is a compelling one, referring to containers which hold classified documents intended to be destroyed after a certain time period.

One of the documents is reportedly a classified annex to the 2023 report by then-special counsel John Durham that scrutinized the original probe, code-named "Crossfire Hurricane."

According to Fox News Digital, the annex includes information that foreign sources warned members of the U.S. intelligence community that the FBI would help spread a narrative that the 2016 Trump campaign illegally colluded with the Kremlin to win the election — before the bureau launched Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016.

Durham’s final report belatedly concluded "Crossfire Hurricane" was "seriously flawed" and had no basis in evidence.

Earlier this month, incoming Director of National Security Tulsi Gabbard released findings of what she called a "treasonous conspiracy" by Obama administration officials to undermine his successor, a claim former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called "patently false."

Brennan’s and Clapper’s disclaimers contradict recorded evidence reported in my previous column that they, along with Vice President Joe Biden, Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch, and others were purportedly present in the Oval Office on July 28, 2016, when Brennan briefed President Obama on intelligence he’d received from one of Hillary Clinton's campaign foreign policy advisers "to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service."

We have since also learned that Barack Obama in an August 2016 Daily Presidential Brief (DPB) had been informed that there was no credible evidence Trump or his advisers had ever colluded with Russian agents.

Nevertheless, then-President Obama reportedly instructed CIA Director Brennan to ignore the DPB assessment despite objections from informed intel officials including the former CIA deputy director.

According to newly released intel correspondence, "Brennan ultimately formalized his position in writing, stating that 'my bottom line is that I believe that the information warrants inclusion in the report.'"

In January 2017, after Trump’s victory and during the presidential transition period, FBI Director Comey briefed the new president on the now-infamous anti-Trump dossier fictionally authored by Christopher Steel containing allegations of purported coordination between Trump and the Russian government that plagued the first term of Trump’s presidency.

The political deep state attacks on Trump didn’t end when he left office.

On Aug. 8, 2022, upon authorization of then-U.S. Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland, armed FBI agents from the Washington, D.C. field office raided the private Mar-a-Lago family residence of former president and prospective 2024 reelection contender Trump and even broke into his personal safe searching for "unauthorized" classified documents we were led to believe might contain national security sensitive materials.

There was no comparable DOJ or FBI interest in at least 10 entirely unauthorized classified documents found in mid-November just prior to 2022 mid-term elections stashed in multiple unsecured properties owned or controlled by then former Vice President Joe Biden, including his residence, a garage next to his antique Corvette, and a University of Pennsylvania Biden Center think tank office closet.

While according to a report by Special Counsel Robert Hur which didn’t recommend criminal charges against Biden for mishandling and retaining classified documents, a September 2014 memo with the subject line "U.S. Energy Assistance to Ukraine" was reportedly marked as "confidential."

Bear in mind that the questionably obtained materials in question date back to a period between 2013 and 2016 when then-Vice President Biden served as the Obama administration point person in dealings with Ukraine where his son Hunter was reportedly being paid a one million-dollar annual salary as a no-show board member of Burisma, a questionable energy company under government scrutiny.

Hunter, who joined the board of Ukrainian natural gas firm Burisma Holdings in June 2014, also had purported joint business ventures with Chinese energy firms.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-DNI James Clapper were among the 51 top security officials that then falsely dismissed evidence of illegal activities revealed on Hunter’s "Laptop from Hell," as Russian disinformation ahead of the 2020 elections.

Public confidence in government agencies we rely on to protect us is being obliterated by high-level partisan activists who suffer no consequences for breaking faith with entrusted public confidence.

So, did the DOJ’s historically unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago in search of national security sensitive documents really have more to do with helping Joe Biden get elected?

Although we may never be certain, remaining unanswered questions engender legitimate speculation and distrust of government institutions we can count on to protect our domestic security as well.

Alarmingly, yesterday’s conspiracy theories seem to have an increasing tendency to remain relevant today.

