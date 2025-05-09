Trump 'Disruptions' Long Overdue, Heartily Welcomed

President Donald J. Trump has been broadly regarded as a politically out of favor "disrupter" from the time he was first elected to the White House without mainstream media and elite GOP establishment "permission," and/or endorsements.

It became even worse for our now nation's 47th commander in chief — and his supporters — (no) thanks to two impeachments, an armed FBI raid on his personal home, endless lawsuits attempting to seize his Trump Tower property, bankrupt and imprison him on beyond vacuous, phony charges, and two bold assassination attempts.

The first of these was on July 13, 2024, during a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, during which firefighter Corey Comperatore, in attendance with his wife and two daughters, lost his life while trying to shield them.

The second, while Trump was innocently playing golf at the resort-club he owns in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sept. 15, 2024.

Remarkably, all these efforts to permanently disrupt Trump made him definitively and defiantly stronger, as well as more popular to become the second president elected to serve a non-consecutive term of office since Grover Cleveland in 1885 and 1893.

Since then, there’s no sign they’ve slowed him down in the least.

Border Security

On day-one of his second return to the Oval Office, President Trump issued 10 executive orders (EOs) to crack down on a southern border illegal migrant invasion, one virtually invited by the previous administration.

Declaring a national emergency, Trump directed troops to the border, reinstated his previous "Remain in Mexico" policy, ended the Biden administration's "catch and release" practices, restarted disrupted border wall construction, designated criminal cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, and began mass deportations of dangerous migrant gang members.

As of April, illegal border crossings marked a 93% decrease over the past year.

Foreign Policy

President Trump has taken a hard line on Tehran, ending the disastrous Obama and Biden administrations' "Iran Nuclear Deal" and backing up Israel in pledging that the rouge nation will never be allowed to possess a nuclear bomb.

Under tough retaliatory U.S. air strikes, Iran-backed Houthis terrorists in Yemen have agreed to stop interrupting Red Sea shipping lanes.

Ukraine has signed a creative rare earth trade agreement which will provide revenues for defense weaponry against the Russian invasion while additionally putting U.S. interests in place as a deterrent to attacks on these regions.

Another innovative Trump proposal envisions U.S. help in transforming the war-torn Gaza strip into a Middle East "Riviera" to benefit its people. Yet, ask the left and its mainstream media mouthpieces about this, they're contention is that Trump's vision will destroy, not help Gaza, at all.

Economy and Trade

Following a $1.2 trillion 2024 foreign trade deficit, President Trump has imposed tariffs on unfair governments who are now lining up along with foreign companies and investors who wish build markets and do business in the U.S.

Year-over-year inflation is now down to 2.4%, with prices for many goods including prescription drugs, eggs, used vehicles, car insurance and airfare also seeing declines.

Meanwhile, Trump is calling on Congress to immediately "pass the one, big, beautiful bill" that will reduce taxes, and unleash a soaring economy, jobs market, and manufacturing boom.

Energy Abundance

President Trump signed six executive orders on Inauguration Day, 2025, each aimed at "unleashing American energy."

Declaring an energy emergency, he removed the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement/Accord, eliminated the de facto electric vehicle mandate, opened massive areas of Alaska for fossil fuel development, diluted coal industry restrictions, rolled back EPA regulatory overreach, removed mentions of climate change from public websites, repealed appliance efficiency standards, and lifted an already-expired liquid natural gas pause.

Government Efficiency (DOGE)

President Trump appointed the entrepreneurial founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, to head a temporary Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) scheduled to sunset on July 4, 2026, which is tasked to root out federal government "waste, fraud and abuse."

DOGE is busily working to reduce unproductive staff, modernize software, and identify potential savings across all agencies including the Departments of Internal Revenue, Defense, and Education . . . the latter targeted for elimination altogether.

Public Health

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s pick to head the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has prioritized combating chronic diseases, ensuring food safety, banning toxic dyes and narrowing use of food stamps to cut out non-nutritious foods and drinks.

Jay Bhattacharya, the Trump administration’s appointee as National Institute of Health director, is heading a special research project to determine causes and mitigations for an alarming spike in childhood autism.

Good Riddance Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

On his first day back in office, President Trump signed an executive order to end Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) practices federal government-wide, later also targeting its influence in university accreditation standards and federal contracting policies along with public K-12 and higher education.

Another Trump executive order also mandates that all federally funded learning institutions recognize only two genders, with no biological males competing in female sports.

It wasn’t so long ago that such an executive order or others highlighted wouldn’t have been considered disruptive to an accepted norm that was never questioned as politically controversial.

Perhaps this helps to explain why, according to a March 11 national NBC News poll, only 27% of Americans presently have a positive view of the Democratic Party — the lowest positive rating dating back to 1990 — with just 7% say those views are "very" positive.

The disruptions heretofore enumerated are not only more than very welcome they’ve come just in time for our great nation.

Larry Bell is an endowed professor of space architecture at the University of Houston where he founded the Sasakawa International Center for Space Architecture and the graduate space architecture program. His latest of 12 books is "Architectures Beyond Boxes and Boundaries: My Life By Design" (2022). Read Larry Bell's Reports — More Here.