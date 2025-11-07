Is Beijing Scoring Quiet Victories in America's Classrooms?

The Red Hand Inside America's Classrooms

If this were a Tom Clancy novel, you'd swear the plot was too right on the nose.

A foreign adversary infiltrates American universities, steals sensitive research, manipulates public opinion through apps and classrooms, and even finds allies among state officials more interested in politics than patriotism.

But this isn't fiction — it's happening right now, and China is the author.

When Congress exposed TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, as a surveillance arm of Beijing — tracking journalists, accessing U.S. user data, and cuddling up to the Chinese Communist Party — lawmakers finally took the threat seriously.

Forced divestiture was a start. But TikTok was just the visible tip of a much larger spear.

The real battlefield is America's higher education system.

Once temples of free thought, they've become open-air bazaars for foreign espionage.

The Confucius Institutes — those smiling emissaries of "cultural exchange" — were, in reality, the CCP's propaganda outposts.

A bipartisan chorus finally called them what they were: Trojan horses for Beijing's influence machine.

But the rot runs deeper. For years, American universities have partnered with Chinese research institutions, often those linked directly to the People's Liberation Army.

These aren't innocent study-abroad programs.

They’re data pipelines feeding Beijing’s next generation of cyber weapons, hypersonic missiles, and AI-driven surveillance tools.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., saw it coming.

His new bill aims to cut off federal funds for joint research with Chinese entities — a lifeline that's been helping our top rival upgrade its military on the American taxpayer’s dime.

"Our adversaries have exploited American colleges and universities to advance their interests," Cotton warned.

He wasn't exaggerating.

According to Strider Technologies, over 500 U.S. universities have worked with Chinese military researchers in recent years — contributing to projects on anti-jamming communications, advanced materials, and hypersonic technology.

Translation: we're paying to sharpen the knives that may one day be used against us.

James Cangialosi, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, sounded the alarm too.

In August, his agency urged universities to "do more to protect research from foreign meddling."

That's bureaucratic speak for: Wake up, the enemy is already inside the building.

Congress is finally stirring.

The House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party released three scathing reports this fall alone — exposing how Pentagon-funded research and student visa programs have been quietly exploited by PLA-linked scholars.

Their recommendation?

Tighten the gates. Screen the students. Cut the partnerships. Stop training the enemy.

Meanwhile, the technological front looks just as perilous. Huawei — Beijing's crown jewel of surveillance — dominates the global telecom market, holding six times the market share of its nearest American rival.

Its equipment has been banned in multiple allied nations for good reason: it reports not just to shareholders, but to the Chinese Communist Party.

The Trump administration understood the stakes.

The Department of Justice backed a merger between two American telecom players, HPE and Juniper Systems, to build a homegrown counterweight to Huawei’s dominance. Intelligence officials endorsed it, calling it "critical to national security."

And yet — in a twist straight out of a Beltway thriller — Colorado's Atty. Gen. Phil Weiser is now trying to stop the merger.

Why?

Politics.

He's reportedly lobbying other progressive attorneys general to join him in court, a move that would kneecap American industry while giving Beijing a high-five.

It’s as if, in the middle of a siege, someone’s trying to hand the enemy the blueprints to the fortress.

This is the broader pattern: China infiltrates our apps, our labs, our classrooms — and somehow finds willing accomplices in our own ranks.

Each time an American institution prioritizes ideology or donor money over security, Beijing scores another quiet victory.

The strategy is textbook: undermine America from within, exploit our openness, weaponize our generosity.

Steal the code, study the science, and use it all to fuel China's global rise.

It's not a Cold War — it’s a warm infiltration, happening in plain sight, under fluorescent lights and faculty titles.

Every dollar we pour into unvetted research collaborations, every student visa granted without scrutiny, every attorney general who kneecaps domestic industry to score political points — it all adds up.

It's death by a thousand self-inflicted cuts.

We don’t have the luxury of denial anymore.

The U.S. is training the very scientists and engineers who could someday help design the weapons aimed at our own troops. If that doesn't demand immediate action, nothing does.

It's time for a complete and total shutdown of China-linked research partnerships, technology infiltration, and influence operations. Call it extreme — but appeasement has failed.

Every day we wait, the red hand reaches a little deeper into America's institutions.

In the thriller version of this story, the hero wakes up in time to stop the plot before it's too late. In real life, that hero has to be us. And the time to act isn’t next semester — it's now.

Julio Rivera is a business and political strategist, cybersecurity researcher, founder of ItFunk.Org, and a political commentator and columnist. His writing, which is focused on cybersecurity and politics, is regularly published by many of the largest news organizations in the world. Read More of His Reports — Here.