Who Will Be Next UN Secretary-General?

As the world is increasingly fractured by war, inequality, and climate disruption, the search for the next U.N. secretary-general is expected to begin later this year — with diplomats calling for bold leadership, greater transparency, and genuine independence from global powers in the 10th person to hold the United Nation's top job.

Antonio Guterres has served as secretary-general of the U.N. since January 2017. Nominated by his native Portugal, he's in his second five-year team, which runs until December 2026.

In a recent interview with Newsmax, Pakistan's permanent representative to the U.N., Ambassador Asim Ahmad, said the Security Council has "not begun its consideration at all" for the next secretary-general.

The selection process, Ahmad explained, is not expected to formally begin until the final quarter of 2025. In order for the process to begin, a letter from the Security Council and the General Assembly will be sent to all 193 member states, inviting candidate nominations.

"Once you have the candidates, we'll begin the process," Ahmad said. He added that by mid-2026, the council is likely to consider nominated names through internal consultations.

While no candidates have been officially recommended, the Security Council is seeking someone who balances vision and candor. The ambassador described the ideal candidate as "someone who's bold, who has ecumene, who has vision — not just the objectives of peace and security, but to take the three pillars, peace and security, development, and human rights together."

Although the official appointment process has yet to begin, diplomats have already begun floating names. Ahmad noted "candidates being presented by one particular region, Latin America, and also a number of women candidates," reflecting growing calls for the first female secretary-general and one who represents that area.

Names such as former Chilean President and U.N. High Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources of Mexico Alicia Barcena, Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley, and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi have been mentioned in informal discussions.

Ahmad consistently emphasized that the success of a secretary-general is dependent on the cooperation of the U.N. member states. "Responsibilities lie on both sides," he said, pointing to the need for collective support that will empower the leadership role.

Alannah Peters is a rising senior at the University of Florida and a summer intern for John Gizzi.