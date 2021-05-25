DCCC Raising Money on Possible Roe v. Wade Overturning

Since the Supreme Court two weeks ago agreed to hear a case involving a Mississippi law that places stiff restrictions on getting abortion, both sides on the abortion issue have begun speculation on whether the high court will use this case to overturn or limit its 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing abortion nationwide.

One outlet that has been particularly vocal the high court "poses a major threat" to Roe is the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

In email appeals for funds nationwide, the DCCC warns Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., "packed the court with Trump's far-right judges," and, as a result, "the Supreme Court is hearing a case that could gut Roe v. Wade and destroy reproductive rights across the country."

Although the House of Representatives is unrelated to the court's hearing and eventual ruling on the Mississippi law, the fundraising note then implores the recipient to contribute to the DCCC "to defeat Republicans and elect strong, pro-choice Democrats to protect our House majority."

It is a safe bet to say the DCCC speaks for all House Democrat members on the abortion issue. Two years ago, the last openly pro-life Democrat in the House, ex-Rep. Dan Lipinski, D-Ill., was ousted by pro-choice Rep. Marie Newman, D-Ill., by less than 3,000 votes in a bitter primary. Lipinski had made no secret of his opposition to abortion, having served as co-chairman of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus.

